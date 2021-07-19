OU pulmonologist seeing slow recovery rates from COVID-19 lung damage: 'It is still really, really bad'

That extended recovery time is often even longer for patients who require a ventilator, a mask or a nose flow of oxygen while hospitalized. The extended recovery time has also shown to impact the efficacy of another external oxygen option for critically ill patients.

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is a process when the blood is pumped outside of the body to a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide from the blood and sends oxygen-laced blood back to the body. It is used in critical care cases as a way to bypass the heart and lungs, but is only available at three hospitals across the state.

Although ECMO does provide a way to buy some recovery time for the heart and lungs, Brown cautioned that it does not always heal the pulmonary damage caused by the virus.

“ECMO is not a panacea to this illness,” Brown said. “Because of the slowness of this condition to get better, we’ve found many, many patients…who’ve been on the ECMO machine for months and do not get better, which leaves you with the dilemma of ‘What do you do next?’”