OU men's basketball: Trey Phips making name for himself early in college career

“I think the big part of me being able to get on the court early has been on the defensive end. That adjustment is difficult. Everybody is bigger, faster and stronger. Being able to figure out where to be on the floor and keep guys in front of you has been very important to me.”

Phipps has always been able to handle himself on the offensive end. Playing for his father Conley Phipps at BTW, he connected on 337 3-pointers in high school.

OU coach Lon Kruger said sometimes there is a slight transition from high school to college, but Phipps hasn’t had that.

“Trey is shooting it exactly like the way he did last year,” Kruger said. “(He) hasn’t had second thoughts about pulling the trigger. He’s kind of grown up with that mentality, which is what makes him a great shooter.”

Conley Phipps, who played two seasons for the Sooners, stepped away from coaching the Hornets to watch his son’s career. Trey Phipps said his father has been at every home game.

“He’s been at every home game. He’s been with me during every step of the way,” Trey Phipps said. “It’s good that he’s able to give me some tips. He’s been in my shoes before.

“He tells me he’s having a lot of fun watching me play.”

