OU men's basketball: Trey Phipps making name for himself early in college career

Trey Phipps was found on the Lloyd Noble Center court shooting baskets immediately following a recent home game.
The Oklahoma freshman is trying to perfect his craft. The extra work earned him a scholarship out of Booker T. Washington, and it’s gained him early playing time for the Sooners.
“I pride myself on hard work. Any opportunity that I have a chance to go out there and get reps to get better, I’m going to take advantage of that,” Phipps said this week. “I’m a firm believer that hard work does pay off. I think it has contributed to being able to play well.”
Phipps has made eight 3-pointers – second-most on the team – heading into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. home game against Oral Roberts.
Phipps has been quick to come off the bench in four contests this season. The 6-2 guard is averaging 6.5 points, including a season-high 12 points in the opener against UTSA.
What was Phipps’ expectation for playing time as a true freshman?
“Realistically, I didn’t know what to expect. I had it in my mindset that every day I was going to have to come in here and compete,” said Phipps, who is averaging 16.3 minutes per game. “But whatever happens is going to happen.
“I think the big part of me being able to get on the court early has been on the defensive end. That adjustment is difficult. Everybody is bigger, faster and stronger. Being able to figure out where to be on the floor and keep guys in front of you has been very important to me.”
Phipps has always been able to handle himself on the offensive end. Playing for his father Conley Phipps at BTW, he connected on 337 3-pointers in high school.
OU coach Lon Kruger said sometimes there is a slight transition from high school to college, but Phipps hasn’t had that.
“Trey is shooting it exactly like the way he did last year,” Kruger said. “(He) hasn’t had second thoughts about pulling the trigger. He’s kind of grown up with that mentality, which is what makes him a great shooter.”
Conley Phipps, who played two seasons for the Sooners, stepped away from coaching the Hornets to watch his son’s career. Trey Phipps said his father has been at every home game.
“He’s been at every home game. He’s been with me during every step of the way,” Trey Phipps said. “It’s good that he’s able to give me some tips. He’s been in my shoes before.
“He tells me he’s having a lot of fun watching me play.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.