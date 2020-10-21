OU men's basketball: Sooners will face Alabama in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Oklahoma will host Alabama in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30.

The Sooners have participated in the league series seven times and holds a 5-2 record in the event. Now entering its eighth season, the league-versus-league competition pairs 10 teams from each conference.

OU’s victories have come against Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M. The five wins tie for second-most among Big 12 schools. The two losses were to Alabama and Florida.

Oklahoma leads the all-time series 5-3 against the Crimson Tide and the Big 12 has a yearly challenge record of 4-1-2.

The Sooners finished third in the Big 12 last season and return 70% of their scoring.

Alabama finished 16-15 last season under first-year coach Nate Oats. The Tide returns four starters and is led by Jaden Shackelford, a 6-3 guard who averaged 15.0 points per game.

Oklahoma starts the season in late November. A full schedule is expected to be released soon.

SEC/Big 12 Challenge schedule

Alabama at Oklahoma

Florida at West Virginia

Texas at Kentucky