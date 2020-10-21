 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU men's basketball: Sooners will face Alabama in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

OU men's basketball: Sooners will face Alabama in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma faces Alabama in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) will try to guide the Sooners to a sixth win in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge this season. OU will host Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press

Oklahoma will host Alabama in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30.

The Sooners have participated in the league series seven times and holds a 5-2 record in the event. Now entering its eighth season, the league-versus-league competition pairs 10 teams from each conference.

OU’s victories have come against Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M. The five wins tie for second-most among Big 12 schools. The two losses were to Alabama and Florida.

Oklahoma leads the all-time series 5-3 against the Crimson Tide and the Big 12 has a yearly challenge record of 4-1-2.

The Sooners finished third in the Big 12 last season and return 70% of their scoring.

Alabama finished 16-15 last season under first-year coach Nate Oats. The Tide returns four starters and is led by Jaden Shackelford, a 6-3 guard who averaged 15.0 points per game.

Oklahoma starts the season in late November. A full schedule is expected to be released soon.

SEC/Big 12 Challenge schedule

Alabama at Oklahoma

Florida at West Virginia

Texas at Kentucky

Texas Tech at LSU

Kansas at Tennessee

Auburn at Baylor

Iowa State at Mississippi State

TCU at Missouri

Arkansas at Oklahoma State

Texas A&M at Kansas State

OU season in review: The MVP. The highs and lows. What to look for next season

February 2020 video: Lon Kruger talks about OU's win over Texas Tech

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News