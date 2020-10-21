OU men's basketball: Sooners will face Alabama in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Oklahoma will host Alabama in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30.
The Sooners have participated in the league series seven times and holds a 5-2 record in the event. Now entering its eighth season, the league-versus-league competition pairs 10 teams from each conference.
OU’s victories have come against Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M. The five wins tie for second-most among Big 12 schools. The two losses were to Alabama and Florida.
Oklahoma leads the all-time series 5-3 against the Crimson Tide and the Big 12 has a yearly challenge record of 4-1-2.
The Sooners finished third in the Big 12 last season and return 70% of their scoring.
Alabama finished 16-15 last season under first-year coach Nate Oats. The Tide returns four starters and is led by Jaden Shackelford, a 6-3 guard who averaged 15.0 points per game.
Oklahoma starts the season in late November. A full schedule is expected to be released soon.
SEC/Big 12 Challenge schedule
Alabama at Oklahoma
Florida at West Virginia
Texas at Kentucky
Texas Tech at LSU
Kansas at Tennessee
Auburn at Baylor
Iowa State at Mississippi State
TCU at Missouri
Arkansas at Oklahoma State
Texas A&M at Kansas State
