OU men's basketball: Sooners welcome No. 9 West Virginia to Lloyd Noble Center

Notes: Oklahoma hosts its second nationally ranked team in a row when West Virginia comes to town. … The Sooners are coming off a 69-67 loss to Texas Tech on Dec. 22. … Austin Reaves continues to lead the team in points (15.9) and assists (5.7) per game. … Brady Manek only had two points against Texas Tech, one of the lowest scoring games of his four-year career. … The last four times that Manek has scored five or few points, he’s averaged 21.3 points in his next contest. … West Virginia will be without Oscar Tshiebwe (8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds), who has departed from the team.