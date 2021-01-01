OU men's basketball: Sooners welcome No. 9 West Virginia to Lloyd Noble Center

MEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 9 West Virginia at Oklahoma
3 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
ESPN2, KTBZ-1430
West Virginia (8-2, 1-1 Big 12)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;McNeil;6-3;10.8;1.9
G;McBride;6-2;14.8;3.5
F;Matthews;6-7;7.8;3.9
F;Culver;6-10;14.1;9.9
F;Osabuohien;6-7;2.7;5.7
Oklahoma (5-2, 1-1)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Williams;6-5;7.7;4.4
G;Reaves;6-5;15.9;5.7*
G;Harmon;6-2;11.9;2.3
F;Manek;6-9;14.6;4.4
F;Kuath;6-10;7.7;4.3
*assists per game
Notes: Oklahoma hosts its second nationally ranked team in a row when West Virginia comes to town. … The Sooners are coming off a 69-67 loss to Texas Tech on Dec. 22. … Austin Reaves continues to lead the team in points (15.9) and assists (5.7) per game. … Brady Manek only had two points against Texas Tech, one of the lowest scoring games of his four-year career. … The last four times that Manek has scored five or few points, he’s averaged 21.3 points in his next contest. … West Virginia will be without Oscar Tshiebwe (8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds), who has departed from the team.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World