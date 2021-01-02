OU men's basketball: Sooners upset No. 9 West Virginia behind Umoja Gibson's 29 points

Oklahoma’s Umoja Gibson connected on eight 3-pointers while Austin Reaves made the game’s biggest shot in the Sooners’ 75-71 victory over No. 9 West Virginia on Saturday afternoon in Norman.

Gibson, a transfer from North Texas, scored a game-high 29 points to carry OU to a victory in the second contest of a tough four-game stretch of ranked opponents. The Sooners lost to No. 15 Texas Tech last week and now head to back-to-back road games against No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas next week.

“He really was great. He made big shots, needed every one of them,” OU coach Lon Kruger said of Gibson. “Obviously down the stretch there in the second half, a couple of big 3s when the game was tied. He stepped up there.”

Oklahoma (6-2 overall, 2-1 Big 12) finished the first half with a 15-3 run, capped by Gibson’s layup with eight seconds remaining. Gibson had 14 first-half points.

“Pretty much every game you feel like you can go out there and help the team and make shots,” Gibson said. “Today was just like any other ordinary day. Yeah, I just want to shout out to God and shout out to my teammates for finding me on the open looks.”

The Sooners took a 38-20 lead into halftime with strong defense setting the tone.