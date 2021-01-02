OU men's basketball: Sooners upset No. 9 West Virginia behind Umoja Gibson's 29 points

Oklahoma’s Umoja Gibson connected on eight 3-pointers while Austin Reaves made the game’s biggest shot in the Sooners’ 75-71 victory over No. 9 West Virginia on Saturday afternoon in Norman.
Gibson, a transfer from North Texas, scored a game-high 29 points to carry OU to a victory in the second contest of a tough four-game stretch of ranked opponents. The Sooners lost to No. 15 Texas Tech last week and now head to back-to-back road games against No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas next week.
“He really was great. He made big shots, needed every one of them,” OU coach Lon Kruger said of Gibson. “Obviously down the stretch there in the second half, a couple of big 3s when the game was tied. He stepped up there.”
Oklahoma (6-2 overall, 2-1 Big 12) finished the first half with a 15-3 run, capped by Gibson’s layup with eight seconds remaining. Gibson had 14 first-half points.
“Pretty much every game you feel like you can go out there and help the team and make shots,” Gibson said. “Today was just like any other ordinary day. Yeah, I just want to shout out to God and shout out to my teammates for finding me on the open looks.”
The Sooners took a 38-20 lead into halftime with strong defense setting the tone.
The Mountaineers (8-3, 1-2) only made one of their last 13 shots in the first half and 3 of their final 24 shots before halftime.
West Virginia stormed back after intermission, tying the game at 49 following a 9-0 run with 10:11 remaining in regulation.
The Sooners had their biggest possession up 62-60 with 3:41 remaining.
Manek was struggling for the second consecutive game. He only had two points in a 69-67 loss to Texas Tech before Christmas and wasn’t shooting well against West Virginia. He had back-to-back offensive rebounds off 3-point misses by Elijah Harkless and Reaves. Manek fed Reaves for a top-of-the-key 3-pointer to give the Sooners the lead for good.
“Coming into this game, we knew that we needed to play tougher than them. They like to bully people. We just needed to come in and hit them first,” Manek said.