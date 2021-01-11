OU men's basketball: Sooners turn to four-guard lineup with Manek absent from TCU contest

Oklahoma will be without two key weapons entering Tuesday’s Big 12 home game against TCU.

Brady Manek and Jalen Hill will not be available for the 6:30 p.m. contest, OU coach Lon Kruger said during a Monday Zoom call with reporters. The players also missed Saturday’s game at Kansas.

“They’re under the COVID protocol and will be there for this ballgame for sure,” Kruger said. “The other guys have to step up and do the things to pick up slack.”

It’s not the only physical aspect that the players will miss when they are absent against the Horned Frogs. There’s also concern about the mental part of losing games.

“Missing a game is huge to a ball player. You know, people say, well, it's just one game or two games, but every game is precious, every opportunity to play is huge,” Kruger said. “So it bothers them a lot. So, yeah, you're concerned about how they are going through the isolation period, which is tough on everyone.

“And then also when they do get back, getting back into the rhythm, back into the flow as quickly as possible. So, yeah, that's a concern, and everyone in the country has for any players that miss games.“