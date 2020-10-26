 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU men's basketball: Sooners to open Big 12 season with early December road trip

OU men's basketball: Sooners to open Big 12 season with early December road trip

{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor Oklahoma Basketball (copy)

Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (right) and his teammates will open Big 12 play with a Dec. 6 game at TCU.

 Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press

Oklahoma will join Big 12 members and play two league games before the Christmas break, the school announced on Monday.

OU will play open Big 12 play with a Dec. 6 game at TCU. The Sooners’ conference home opener will be against Texas Tech on Dec. 22.

The league will have a round-robin format concluding with the Big 12 Championship, which will be played March 10-13 inside the T-Mobile Center (formerly Sprint Center) in Kansas City.

The Bedlam games will be in Stillwater on Jan. 16 and, in the regular-season finale, in Norman on Feb. 27.

Oklahoma’s 25-game schedule will begin with a Nov. 25 game against visiting UTSA. Tip times and TV information will be revealed at a later date.

Schedule

Nov. 25: UTSA

Nov. 28: at UCF

Dec. 2: Florida

Dec. 6: at TCU

Dec. 9: at Xavier

Dec. 12: Florida A&M

Dec. 19: Houston Baptist

Dec. 22: Texas Tech

Jan. 2: West Virginia

Jan. 6: at Baylor

Jan. 9: at Kansas

Jan. 12: TCU

Jan. 16: at Oklahoma State

Jan. 19: Kansas State

Jan. 23: Kansas

Jan. 26: at Texas

Jan. 30: Alabama

Feb. 1: at Texas Tech

Feb. 6: Iowa State

Feb. 10: Baylor

Feb. 13: at West Virginia

Feb. 16: Texas

Feb. 20: at Iowa State

Feb. 23: at Kansas State

Feb. 27: Oklahoma State

March 10-13: Big 12 Championship

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News