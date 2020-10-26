OU men's basketball: Sooners to open Big 12 season with early December road trip

Oklahoma will join Big 12 members and play two league games before the Christmas break, the school announced on Monday.
OU will play open Big 12 play with a Dec. 6 game at TCU. The Sooners’ conference home opener will be against Texas Tech on Dec. 22.
The league will have a round-robin format concluding with the Big 12 Championship, which will be played March 10-13 inside the T-Mobile Center (formerly Sprint Center) in Kansas City.
The Bedlam games will be in Stillwater on Jan. 16 and, in the regular-season finale, in Norman on Feb. 27.
Oklahoma’s 25-game schedule will begin with a Nov. 25 game against visiting UTSA. Tip times and TV information will be revealed at a later date.
Schedule
Nov. 25: UTSA
Nov. 28: at UCF
Dec. 2: Florida
Dec. 6: at TCU
Dec. 9: at Xavier
Dec. 12: Florida A&M
Dec. 19: Houston Baptist
Dec. 22: Texas Tech
Jan. 2: West Virginia
Jan. 6: at Baylor
Jan. 9: at Kansas
Jan. 12: TCU
Jan. 16: at Oklahoma State
Jan. 19: Kansas State
Jan. 23: Kansas
Jan. 26: at Texas
Jan. 30: Alabama
Feb. 1: at Texas Tech
Feb. 6: Iowa State
Feb. 10: Baylor
Feb. 13: at West Virginia
Feb. 16: Texas
Feb. 20: at Iowa State
Feb. 23: at Kansas State
Feb. 27: Oklahoma State
March 10-13: Big 12 Championship
