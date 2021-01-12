OU men's basketball: Sooners strangle Horned Frogs with tough defense, earn blowout win

NORMAN – Oklahoma’s Jim Molinari has one of the loudest voices on the coaching staff.
The defensive-minded assistant coach believes nothing should come easy against the Sooners. Getting stops equals victories.
It’s an easy bet that he was impressed with OU’s effort in a 82-46 blowout victory over TCU on Tuesday night.
“I know he’s real happy because that’s all he talks about and screams (about),” said a laughing Alondes Williams. “I’m not surprised he doesn’t go hoarse with how much yelling he does.
“It feels real good that we’re all locked in as a team on defense. At first, we were struggling and everybody was shooting 3s on us. Now we’re locked in and getting better at that.”
The Sooners (7-4, 3-3 Big 12) are coming off tough road losses at No. 2 Baylor and No. 6 Kansas last week. There was nothing like returning to Lloyd Noble Center to make them feel better.
OU coach Lon Kruger thinks consistency is being built, even after the 61-57 loss at KU.
“We’ve had stretches where we’ve done what we’ve wanted to do. But in the last two ballgames, we’ve done it in more minutes out of the 40, which is what you’re after,” said Kruger, whose team swept TCU this season. “I think the guys understand that better than they did a week ago. That’s a good step and good direction.
“We have 12 games left and have to keep making progress in this league. I think that was the first time we learned how hard you have to work for each possession for 40 minutes or better we understood it.”
Oklahoma trailed the Horned Frogs in the opening minutes, but pulled away before intermission. The Sooners entered the halftime locker room with a 34-22 advantage.
The Sooners didn’t waste time throwing the knockout blow, going on a 16-2 run to extend their lead to 50-24 with 14:57 left in regulation. TCU didn’t get closer than 18 points the remainder of the way.
De’Vion Harmon ended with a team-high 19 points. The sophomore guard also added six rebounds and four assists.
Oklahoma was without Brady Manek and Jalen Hill for the second consecutive game due to COVID-19 protocols. When Elijah Harkless get in early foul trouble, Harmon was even shifted to the power forward position.
“Not just me, any player becomes more versatile and more dangerous when they can play more than one position or two positions on the floor,” said Harmon, who made 4 3-pointers. “I played the 1, 2, 3 and 4 today. We played a lot of small ball, which was good. It’s really good for us at times. We can play fast, especially against bigger teams. I just did what Coach Kruger wanted me to do.”
Austin Reaves ended with14 points, while Umoja Gibson (11) and Williams (10) joined him in double figures.
TCU (9-5, 2-4) was held to 34.5% shooting. They were paced by R.J. Nembhard’s 10 points.