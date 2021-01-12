OU men's basketball: Sooners strangle Horned Frogs with tough defense, earn blowout win

NORMAN – Oklahoma’s Jim Molinari has one of the loudest voices on the coaching staff.

The defensive-minded assistant coach believes nothing should come easy against the Sooners. Getting stops equals victories.

It’s an easy bet that he was impressed with OU’s effort in a 82-46 blowout victory over TCU on Tuesday night.

“I know he’s real happy because that’s all he talks about and screams (about),” said a laughing Alondes Williams. “I’m not surprised he doesn’t go hoarse with how much yelling he does.

“It feels real good that we’re all locked in as a team on defense. At first, we were struggling and everybody was shooting 3s on us. Now we’re locked in and getting better at that.”

The Sooners (7-4, 3-3 Big 12) are coming off tough road losses at No. 2 Baylor and No. 6 Kansas last week. There was nothing like returning to Lloyd Noble Center to make them feel better.

OU coach Lon Kruger thinks consistency is being built, even after the 61-57 loss at KU.