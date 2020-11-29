 Skip to main content
OU men's basketball: Sooners shift another season-opening game, Florida game canceled

Sooners have third game bumped due to COVID

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves and his teammates have had their first three games either postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.

 Lawrence Wilber, for the Tulsa World

The start of Oklahoma’s basketball season continues to be pushed back following Sunday’s announcement that Wednesday’s game against visiting Florida has been canceled.

“Oklahoma and Florida have mutually agreed to cancel the men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2,” according to an OU statement release. “The start of the home-and-home series between the Sooners and Gators will be pushed back to next season.”

OU originally was scheduled to open the season against UTSA last Wednesday. But that game and a Saturday contest at UCF were postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Oklahoma program. The impact included a pause of organized team activities.

The Sooners’ next opponent on the current schedule is TCU, which is also the Big 12 opener. The Sunday game will be in Fort Worth.

Ironically, OU’s last basketball game of the 2019-20 season was at TCU. Austin Reaves scored 41 points, including a basket with five-tenths of a second remaining to give the Sooners a 78-76 win.

Oklahoma secured the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament with the win, but COVID-19 canceled all postseason basketball from that point.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

