OU men's basketball: Sooners, minus Brady Manek, fall short in upset bid against Kansas

Kruger said he discovered before Friday’s practice that Manek and Jalen Hill would not be available because of COVID-19 issues. Elijah Harkless, who got his first start, was forced to play out of position to fill the role of a versatile forward spot in the Sooners’ offense.

“Everything that we run offensively is with Brady or Jalen at that stretch-4 spot,” Kruger said. “The menu of things that we run out there was pretty short. I thought our guys handled that really well. Elijah hasn’t played a second of the stretch 4 in the last five months. You’re not going to expect him to go out there in one practice and understand everything. I thought he did a great job in his role today.”

Oklahoma (6-4, 2-3 Big 12) quickly jumped to a 9-2 lead — punctuated by Austin Reaves’ 3-pointer — and forced Kansas coach Bill Self to call a timeout.

The Sooners set the tone defensively in the first 20 minutes. They forced 10 turnovers and had nine steals by halftime, which equaled a season high for the team.

"OU was certainly prepared and played very well. They had a lot to do with us not playing well," Self said. "I thought we absolutely stunk the first half. We started off poorly … we spotted them seven to start."