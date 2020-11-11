 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU men's basketball: Sooners add two guards during early signing period

OU men's basketball: Sooners add two guards during early signing period

{{featured_button_text}}
Lon Kruger introduces two guard to the upcoming recruiting class

Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger welcomed two guards to his 2021 recruiting class.

 Eric Gay, AP

Lon Kruger announced on Wednesday the addition of two guards to Oklahoma’s 2021 men’s basketball recruiting class.

CJ Noland (6-4, 215), a Rivals four-star guard from Waxahachie, Texas and Bijan Cortes (6-2, 175), a Rivals three-star guard from Kingfisher, dropped in their letters of intent during the opening day of the early signing period.

"Bijan and CJ are terrific young men with very supportive families," Kruger said. "We're delighted to have them become a part of the Sooner family. Both of them are highly-skilled players who are also incredible leaders on and off the court. We're sure they'll have outstanding senior seasons and look forward to them joining us soon."

Noland selected the Sooners over Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas A&M, TCU, Vanderbilt and Troy. He is ranked as the No. 31 shooting guard by 247Sports in this recruiting cycle.

Last season, Noland averaged 20.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He shot 54.2% from the field. 

The Dallas Morning News has named him one of the top five 2021 basketball recruits in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

Cortes held offers from OSU, Tulsa, ORU, TCU and North Texas, according to Rivals.

During his junior season, he averaged nearly 21.9 points, 5.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game. He also connected on 51% of his 3-point attempts. He’s led Kingfisher to back-to-back state titles and has been committed to the Sooners since late January.

According to 247Sports, Cortes is rated as the 25th-ranked point guard in the nation.

Oklahoma opens the season on Nov. 25 with a home game against UTSA.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike
Local News

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike

  • Updated

"If there's a patient who needs an ICU bed, RMRS (the Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System) and the hospital would work in conjunction to find that patient a bed," a spokesman said of the situation in Tulsa. "They would work within the county to find an ICU bed. If there weren't any in the county, then they would just go further out until they found one.

Politics is behind lack of statewide mask mandate, Oklahoma health officials say as COVID-19 spike continues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News