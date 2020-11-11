OU men's basketball: Sooners add two guards during early signing period

Lon Kruger announced on Wednesday the addition of two guards to Oklahoma’s 2021 men’s basketball recruiting class.

CJ Noland (6-4, 215), a Rivals four-star guard from Waxahachie, Texas and Bijan Cortes (6-2, 175), a Rivals three-star guard from Kingfisher, dropped in their letters of intent during the opening day of the early signing period.

"Bijan and CJ are terrific young men with very supportive families," Kruger said. "We're delighted to have them become a part of the Sooner family. Both of them are highly-skilled players who are also incredible leaders on and off the court. We're sure they'll have outstanding senior seasons and look forward to them joining us soon."

Noland selected the Sooners over Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas A&M, TCU, Vanderbilt and Troy. He is ranked as the No. 31 shooting guard by 247Sports in this recruiting cycle.

Last season, Noland averaged 20.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He shot 54.2% from the field.

The Dallas Morning News has named him one of the top five 2021 basketball recruits in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

Cortes held offers from OSU, Tulsa, ORU, TCU and North Texas, according to Rivals.