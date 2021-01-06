OU men's basketball: Sluggish start dooms Sooners in loss at No. 2 Baylor

Oklahoma couldn’t overcome an early 14-point deficit to No. 2 Baylor and the Sooners dropped a 76-61 decision in Wednesday’s road contest at Waco, Texas.

Baylor (9-0 overall, 3-0 Big 12) jumped to a 16-2 lead just six minutes into the conference game, creating a cushion that the visitors could not overcome.

“Obviously, we got off to a horrible start. We were fighting uphill from that point on,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “We fought back in the first half at one point and let them get away a little bit at the end of the half.

“Then we came out and fought better in the second half, moved the ball better and made some shots to cut into it a little bit … they’re really good with a lot of weapons, but we have to play better to have a chance to compete at that high of a level.”

Austin Reaves scored a game-high 19 points for OU, which fell to 7-3 overall and 2-2 in league play.

Oklahoma trailed 42-25 at halftime, but was able to chip into the lead. Brady Manek’s jumper with 12:17 remaining in regulation made it 52-43.

Baylor scored 10 straight points to push the lead back to 62-43 with 9:45 remaining.

The first nine minutes were nightmarish for the Sooners.