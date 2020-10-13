OU men's basketball: Playing hoops can be therapeutic in midst of global pandemic

Oklahoma’s practice gym has been the ultimate comfort zone for basketball players searching for a break from the global pandemic.
Outside those walls, masks much be worn. The student-athletes have to be guarded with every move. Any risk they take could dent the team’s chances to play basketball this season.
But inside the walls, the relaxing sounds of dribbling basketballs and shoes squeaking can be therapeutic for the Sooners. Coach Lon Kruger enjoys seeing them relax at the Lloyd Noble Center.
“Basketball is kind of their comfort zone. When they come to practice every day, when they are around each other, when they are in the gym during all the craziness that’s going around in other areas of their life, in the gym they kind of forget all that and focus on what they love to do,” Kruger said.
“They need that, as anyone would need what they’re more comfortable and enjoy doing. Basketball is that out, if you will, for the guys. They look forward to it.”
Wednesday marks the official start of basketball practice. But the players have built chemistry since mid-July, which is when they could return for eight hours of weekly workouts.
Being back on the court, Austin Reaves said, is “amazing.”
“We're just ready to get on the court and compete with other teams and to kind of go back to a little bit of normal life,” Reaves said. “The past six months or so have been different, but I feel like everybody on the team, coaching staff, the whole staff in general, has come together and just went step-by-step to get back on the court.”
Reaves will join Brady Manek as seniors and team leaders.
“We've got some young guys on the team. And they look for someone to push them and do those kinds of things,” Reaves said. “I think the guys that we have, the seniors that we have, have done that very well. And we'll continue to do that as coaching staff keeps pushing us to do that. That's things we gotta do.”
Manek said his time at OU has gone by really fast.
“Just the other day, I was a freshman with Hannes (Polla) and Trae (Young) and just a new guy. Now I’m one of the oldest ones on the team,” Manek said. “It’s a quick change of events. Feel like yesterday, I was moving into Headington (Hall). Really fast career. But if you look back on it, I’ve done a lot of things here at OU the last three years and ready for this season to play out and see how it ends up.”
Kruger appreciates the leadership of Reaves and Manek.
“Anytime you’ve got that experience, especially in a year like this where there’s so much uncertainty as to what lies ahead, you tend to lean on your experience a little more,” said Kruger, who is entering his 10th season at Oklahoma. “(They) have been through it a little more and those guys are coming off a very good junior year. We expect them to have much improved senior years.”
There’s a foundation to build on, especially after a third-place finish in the Big 12 and likely selection in the NCAA Tournament.
The Sooners lost starters Kristian Doolittle (graduation) and Jamal Bieniemy (transfer to UTEP) and are awaiting an NCAA decision on immediate eligibility for cases on Elijah Harkless and Mo Gibson, transfers from Cal State Northridge and North Texas, respectively.
“We’re anxious to get going and look forward to the year ahead,” Kruger said. “Hopefully it’s somewhat normal in terms of playing ball games. It’s certainly going to be different in some areas, but playing ball games and getting into conference play and having somewhat of a normal season going ahead.”
