OU men's basketball: Playing hoops can be therapeutic in midst of global pandemic

Oklahoma’s practice gym has been the ultimate comfort zone for basketball players searching for a break from the global pandemic.

Outside those walls, masks much be worn. The student-athletes have to be guarded with every move. Any risk they take could dent the team’s chances to play basketball this season.

But inside the walls, the relaxing sounds of dribbling basketballs and shoes squeaking can be therapeutic for the Sooners. Coach Lon Kruger enjoys seeing them relax at the Lloyd Noble Center.

“Basketball is kind of their comfort zone. When they come to practice every day, when they are around each other, when they are in the gym during all the craziness that’s going around in other areas of their life, in the gym they kind of forget all that and focus on what they love to do,” Kruger said.

“They need that, as anyone would need what they’re more comfortable and enjoy doing. Basketball is that out, if you will, for the guys. They look forward to it.”

Wednesday marks the official start of basketball practice. But the players have built chemistry since mid-July, which is when they could return for eight hours of weekly workouts.

Being back on the court, Austin Reaves said, is “amazing.”