OU men's basketball: Manek gets hot, leads Sooners to win over visiting Oral Roberts

NORMAN — A visibly frustrated Brady Manek headed to Oklahoma’s bench with 5:02 left to play in the first half of the Sooners’ nonconference game against Oral Roberts on Wednesday night.

Manek would remain on the bench until 26 seconds were left in the period and he was only in the game for 20 of those seconds before leaving the floor again. He’d earned his initial seat after angrily smacking himself following a missed 3-pointer.

After OU won the tip to begin its matchup with the visiting Golden Eagles at the Lloyd Noble Center, Manek — whose brother Kellen played for ORU from 2016-2018 — knocked down a 3-ball for the first bucket of the game. But his offense soured the rest of the half, as he was 0-for-4 from deep and only 3-of-7 from the floor for the remainder of the period.

The second half was a different story, as Manek put his previous frustrations aside and came out firing to start the latter period. The senior forward’s 3-pointer, 2-point jumper and dunk — all within the first six minutes of the half — washed away the early woes. While it wasn’t his best night, he finished with 17 points as OU (4-1, 1-0 Big 12) rolled past ORU (3-4), 79-65.