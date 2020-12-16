OU men's basketball: Manek gets hot, leads Sooners to win over visiting Oral Roberts

NORMAN — A visibly frustrated Brady Manek headed to Oklahoma’s bench with 5:02 left to play in the first half of the Sooners’ nonconference game against Oral Roberts on Wednesday night.
Manek would remain on the bench until 26 seconds were left in the period and he was only in the game for 20 of those seconds before leaving the floor again. He’d earned his initial seat after angrily smacking himself following a missed 3-pointer.
After OU won the tip to begin its matchup with the visiting Golden Eagles at the Lloyd Noble Center, Manek — whose brother Kellen played for ORU from 2016-2018 — knocked down a 3-ball for the first bucket of the game. But his offense soured the rest of the half, as he was 0-for-4 from deep and only 3-of-7 from the floor for the remainder of the period.
The second half was a different story, as Manek put his previous frustrations aside and came out firing to start the latter period. The senior forward’s 3-pointer, 2-point jumper and dunk — all within the first six minutes of the half — washed away the early woes. While it wasn’t his best night, he finished with 17 points as OU (4-1, 1-0 Big 12) rolled past ORU (3-4), 79-65.
“When he misses a 3, he's upset about it,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “So during the stretch there in the first half (he) probably went a little bit long (and) got a little bit tired, but came out in the second half sharp. Again, he expects to make them all, so he's a terrific shooter.”
Entering the contest, Oral Roberts had been averaging 13 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 40.2% from deep. After giving up a Xavier program-record 19 threes in a loss to the Musketeers on Dec. 9, Oklahoma faced a tall task defending the Golden Eagles on the perimeter.
The Sooners responded to the challenge, suffocating the Golden Eagles for only 2 makes in 16 tries from downtown in the first half. ORU picked up seven 3-pointers in the second half, but its debt was insurmountable.
Oral Roberts sophomore guard Max Abmas finished with a game-high 20 points and redshirt junior forward Kevin Obanor pitched in 16, but the Golden Eagles shot just 32.8% from the floor and 28.1% from the 3-point line collectively.
During Manek’s rough stretch, junior transfer guard Umoja Gibson filled the offensive void, going 4-of-5 from 3-point range in the first half and posting 14 points. The offseason North Texas transfer, who has averaged 4.8 points in his first four games in Norman, had his best game yet as a Sooner coming off the bench.
“We knew he was gonna make shots,” Kruger said. “He does it every day in practice and puts the time in to do that, so great to see Moe's doing that. His investment allowed him to earn that.”
In the second half, senior guard Austin Reaves took over the rotating scoring duties after finishing the first half 0-of-2 from the field with his only points coming on free throws.
Reaves’ garbage time outburst led to a team-high 18 points on the evening and the Sooners’ floor general quietly finished just shy of a triple-double with 10 rebounds and seven assists. He was also 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.
“He's not worried about (scoring),” Kruger said. “He's worried about getting a good shot every time down (and) moving the ball … yet when he needs to score he's obviously capable of doing that.”
Among other good signs for OU was the presence of junior transfer guard Elijah Harkless. The team announced Wednesday he had been ruled immediately eligible and was available for the game, and he pitched in four rebounds and an assist in 10 minutes of play.
Oklahoma’s next game will be against Houston Baptist (1-5) at 4 p.m. Saturday in Norman, while ORU’s next contest will be at Arkansas (6-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“I thought OU has played really well on the year, and I thought the guys (in) the first half, especially on the defensive end, did a terrific job in making ORU earn everything,” Kruger said. “Then the second half (we) kind of sustained that a little bit, but overall, good opportunity to play a good club, to learn from this and bounce back with practice the next couple days in preparation for another one on Saturday.”
