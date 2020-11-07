OU-KU notebook: Rattler's TD was a costly one

Rattler's TD was a costly one
Spencer Rattler scored his third rushing touchdown this season in Oklahoma’s 62-9 win over Kansas, but it come with a slight cost.
The OU quarterback took a direct hit to his left hip from Kansas free safety Ricky Thomas in the second quarter after crossing the goal line. He asked to come out during the next series and the injury affected his throws from that point.
Rattler did return and played through OU’s second series in the second half. The player admitted he was only about 50% in the second half.
What was the coach-quarterback conversation like during that time?
“He was ready to play. He relies on me for those decisions. As long as I knew he was physically able, and feeling fine, ready to play, which he certainly was, at that point it didn’t become about the injury,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “I would have pulled him out at the exact same time I did had he not gotten hit and been a little bit sore. He was feeling good enough at that point, it was a non-factor.”
What did teammate Rhamondre Stevenson think about Rattler playing through the pain?
“He was going to lay it on the line for us all the time, no matter the situation,” Stevenson said. “I really applaud him for that one.”
Mims joins elite company
Marvin Mims caught his seventh touchdown pass this season when he hauled in Tanner Mordecai’s 14-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter.
The touchdown was stylish. Mordecai had soft touch to find Mims in the back of the end zone. His toe drag completed the catch.
Mims has now tied CeeDee Lamb (2017) and Mark Andrews (2015) for the most TD receptions by a freshman in a season.
Entering Saturday, Mims ranked second in the Big 12 and was tied for eighth nationally for scoring catches.
Sack party
Oklahoma finished with six sacks, including three from Nik Bonitto.
“Our pressure up front really just kinda controlled the game there, just kept the quarterback under pressure, helped create some of the turnovers,” Riley said. “I thought that was outstanding. And I thought our back end guys really played well off of it, tackled pretty well, just a really, really strong performance defensively.”
Ronnie Perkins, Isaiah Thomas and Marcus Stripling registered 1.5 sacks each. Josh Ellison, Brynden Walker and Jordan Kelley had .5 sacks apiece.
Bookie’s fumble
Brendan Radley-Hiles had a second-quarter interception, but lost the ball following a 30-yard return.
Kansas wide receiver Luke Grimm was out of bounds when he knocked the ball from Radley-Hiles’ hands. Earl Bostick recovered the ball for the Jayhawks.
The play went under review for a long time before it was upheld. Riley had a lengthy conversation about the call.
Greg Burks, the Big 12 coordinator of officials explained the call via email to the media.
“The ball was in the runner’s possession who was in bounds, so even though the defender was out of bounds the ball is considered inbounds and alive. If the ball is loose, not in possession, and touched by a player out of bounds the ball then would be out of bounds.”
Said Riley: The officials were very clear on it. Honestly, it’s a play, I don’t know in all the football in all the years, I’ve ever seen happen. But they were very clear that you can cause a fumble, even if you are out of bounds. Now, if your hand was to stay on the ball long term or anything like that, then it wouldn’t. But if it’s just one single action, and the ball’s knocked out … I don’t know the rule. I fully admit it. I can’t ever remember seeing that happen. But our officials on the sideline communicated well. And they were very, very sure of their decision. But they certainly seem very certain.
Haselwood returns
Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood saw his first action in the 2020 season.
The sophomore, coming off a knee injury over the summer, saw action early in the game. The quarterbacks targeted him a few times, but his first catch didn’t come until he had a 33-yard reception from Mordecai in the fourth quarter.
Haselwood’s catch tied Austin Stogner for the Sooners’ longest play of the game.
“It's great to have Jadon back. I mean, he's such a weapon for our offense,” Rattler said. “I'm kind of mad I didn't get him the ball tonight enough, but I'll make that a point here in the upcoming weeks, because he's going to (have) a big role in our offense. Getting him the ball is definitely going to be something that I need to do. It's great to have him back. Him with all the other receivers, it's a great combo out there.”
