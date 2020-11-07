OU-KU notebook: Rattler's TD was a costly one

“The ball was in the runner’s possession who was in bounds, so even though the defender was out of bounds the ball is considered inbounds and alive. If the ball is loose, not in possession, and touched by a player out of bounds the ball then would be out of bounds.”

Said Riley: The officials were very clear on it. Honestly, it’s a play, I don’t know in all the football in all the years, I’ve ever seen happen. But they were very clear that you can cause a fumble, even if you are out of bounds. Now, if your hand was to stay on the ball long term or anything like that, then it wouldn’t. But if it’s just one single action, and the ball’s knocked out … I don’t know the rule. I fully admit it. I can’t ever remember seeing that happen. But our officials on the sideline communicated well. And they were very, very sure of their decision. But they certainly seem very certain.