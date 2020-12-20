OU in the Cotton Bowl: Get to know the Florida Gators

Season record: 8-3 overall, 8-2 Southeastern Conference
Coach: Dan Mullen, 98-54 overall, 29-8 in three seasons at Florida
All-time series vs. OU: Leads 1-0 (last meeting: Florida won 24-14 in 2008 BCS National Championship game)
Best win: The Gators defeated Georgia 44-28 on Nov. 7 in Jacksonville. Florida fell behind 14-0 before storming to a 38-21 halftime lead. Quarterback Kyle Trask threw for 474 yards against the Bulldogs, who were No. 9 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.
Worst loss: Florida lost 37-34 against visiting LSU on Dec. 12. The Tigers, only 5-5 this season, benefited from a 15-yard personal foul penalty in a drive that ended with Cade York connecting on a 57-yard field goal with 27 seconds left.
Top players
QB KYLE TRASK
Trask threw himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation. He’s thrown for 4,125 yards with 43 touchdowns against only five interceptions. Trask is the first Florida quarterback to throw 40 TD passes in a season.
WR KARADIUS TONEY
A dynamic playmaker, Toney is the team’s top playmaker. The senior has 70 catches for 984 yards and 10 touchdown receptions. With teammate Kyle Pitts opting out, Toney likely will be asked for added contributions. Toney also is the Gators’ top returner and took a punt back for a score.
DT ZACHARY CARTER
Carter is tied for the team lead with 9.5 tackles for loss and has registered five sacks. The redshirt junior has also totaled 11 quarterback hurries.
Florida game-by-game
Game-by-game
Sept. 26;at Ole Miss;W, 51-35
Oct. 3;South Carolina;W, 38-24
Oct. 10;at Texas A&M;L, 41-38
Oct. 31;Missouri;W, 41-17
Nov. 7;Georgia;W, 44-28
Nov. 14;Arkansas;W, 63-35
Nov. 21;at Vanderbilt;W, 38-17
Nov. 28;Kentucky;W, 34-10
Dec. 5;at Tennessee;W, 31-19
Dec. 12;LSU;L, 37-34
Dec. 19;Alabama;L, 52-46
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
