OU in the Cotton Bowl: Get to know the Florida Gators

Season record: 8-3 overall, 8-2 Southeastern Conference

Coach: Dan Mullen, 98-54 overall, 29-8 in three seasons at Florida

All-time series vs. OU: Leads 1-0 (last meeting: Florida won 24-14 in 2008 BCS National Championship game)

Best win: The Gators defeated Georgia 44-28 on Nov. 7 in Jacksonville. Florida fell behind 14-0 before storming to a 38-21 halftime lead. Quarterback Kyle Trask threw for 474 yards against the Bulldogs, who were No. 9 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Worst loss: Florida lost 37-34 against visiting LSU on Dec. 12. The Tigers, only 5-5 this season, benefited from a 15-yard personal foul penalty in a drive that ended with Cade York connecting on a 57-yard field goal with 27 seconds left.

Top players

QB KYLE TRASK

Trask threw himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation. He’s thrown for 4,125 yards with 43 touchdowns against only five interceptions. Trask is the first Florida quarterback to throw 40 TD passes in a season.

WR KARADIUS TONEY