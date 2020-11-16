OU football: Will the 2020 season be completed? Three takeaways from Lincoln Riley's call with reporters

Oklahoma plays the biggest game of its 2020 season when Bedlam rival Oklahoma State visits Norman on Saturday.
OU coach Lincoln Riley hasn’t lost to the Cowboys since joining the program as an offensive coordinator in 2015.
On Monday, Riley spoke with reporters during the Big 12 teleconference coaches call. Here are three takeaways from his 13-minute session.
Finish of 2020 season
Will college football be able to finish its football season?
Riley was posed that question during Monday’s Big 12 teleconference call with reporters.
“I don’t know,” Riley said. “So much of that is out of our hands. I still think that will be the state’s decisions (and) government decisions as opposed to 'Well, we’re just having all these games canceled so we’re going to shut it down.’”
Nearly 70 games have been postponed or canceled this season. Oklahoma has been able to play the first seven of its 10-game schedule without interruption, with the first one against Missouri State being the closest to being stopped.
“For all of them that have been shut down, there's a bunch of them that have been able to be played and hopefully, at least knocking on wood right, our conference has done about as good a job as anybody of being able to stay mostly on schedule, especially here as of late,” Riley added. “So, yeah, hope we do. I mean, but, would any of us be shocked right now if it got shut down? No. I mean, not with all we've had to deal with over the past whatever it's been, nine months, 10 months, so I sure hope we can, but I would say it's probably a little bit more in jeopardy I would imagine than it was a month ago.”
The College Football Playoff committee is scheduled to announce its first Top 25 ranking next week. Does it make sense to push the CFP back because of canceled or postponed games?
“It does not to me just because if you're going to start the season in the fall, then you start talking about teams being different with players and a senior leaves or guys may not even plan to be in school if it gets pushed back a whole lot longer than that,” Riley said. “I think we've got a schedule. I think everybody needs to do the best they can to play games. Hopefully everybody is canceling these games with the right intentions and hopefully all of us play as many as we can and then somebody's going to have to figure out in the end who needs to try to play in the Playoff and we go do it.
“I think if you do that, where's the end? I think you've got to draw the line somewhere and play as many of these as we can and keep it on a schedule, in my opinion.”
Run game boost
Rhamondre Stevenson has played two games for the Sooners and has made a huge impact to the Sooners’ run game.
Stevenson is averaging a team-high 95 rushing yards per game and already has five touchdowns, which equals T.J. Pledger for the team lead. The senior is also averaging 8.0 yards per carry, which easily is the highest on the team.
Riley was asked if his addition makes the team offense complete.
“We’re better with him. His experience and playmaking ability in the backfield has been a nice complement to T.J. Pledger and our other running backs,” Riley said. “We’re better with him. I don’t know if I ever feel like we’re complete.
“I think you are just on a constant grind through the year to play as good as you can each week and get ready for the different challenges. It certainly helps when you have good players like Rhamondre.”
Two of the Sooners’ three highest rushing games were with Stevenson. OU had 213 yards against Texas Tech and 200 against Kansas. It rushed for 208 against Texas without Stevenson.
Stogner update
Austin Stogner was injured against Kansas. Riley was asked for an injury update on the tight end.
“Doing better. Sore. I imagine the off week, there was some benefit to him there having some time,” Riley said. “So, haven’t had him back on the field yet this week, so we’ll get him back out there, see how he’s doing. Sore last week, but making improvements.”
Stogner is tied for second on the team for receptions (25) and receiving yards (410). He also has three receiving touchdowns this season.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.