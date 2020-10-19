OU football: Will suspended trio of Bridges, Stevenson and Perkins play at TCU?

Lincoln Riley was asked during a Monday teleconference call if suspended players Trejan Bridges, Rhamondre Stevenson or Ronnie Perkins would be available for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at TCU.

“That process is still pending,” Riley said. “It’s yet to be determined.”

The three players were penalized for a failed drug test following last year’s Big 12 Championship game according to multiple reports. It typically calls for a half-season suspension, which adds up to six games. The trio has served five games entering this weekend’s contest.

The question at hand: With the 2020 season cut to 10 games, is it a five-game penalty now the determining factor? Or do they still have to sit out six games?

Riley has never publicly acknowledged the reasoning behind the suspension and usually shields his answer to their status as “ongoing” which is what he did again on Monday.

There were reports that Perkins could have been available for the Texas game, but that didn’t come true. When asked about the player’s status last week, Riley detoured and said “Ronnie Perkins’ deal, I’ll … if I ever happen to write a book, I’ll have a whole chapter dedicated to that one.”