OU football: Will last week's losses add extra pressure to Oklahoma and Texas?

Will there be a sense of urgency in Saturday’s game between Oklahoma and Texas?

Both teams are coming off losses and could lose massive ground in the race to a Big 12 championship.

Oklahoma enters the game unranked for the first time since 2005.

“I just know this game,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “I've been in this game in all kinds of different scenarios, when both teams were just OK, or when one team maybe had it rolling and the other team wasn't … been in this game in so many different scenarios, so it seems like the quality of play and the quality of competition is always at a high level.”

Riley said the deciding factors will continue to be the same as years past.

“(It will be) turnovers and being able to consistently move the football, being able to consistently get off the field on third downs,” Riley said. “Those are the things this game is typically about and I think it will be again.”

Kickoff is 11 a.m. inside the Cotton Bowl.

Eric Bailey 918-581-8391 eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

