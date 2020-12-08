OU football: Why are Sooners focused so much on West Virginia? Competition

“We’re banking on those things paying off and getting us back on the right side of this deal.”

The Sooners will face Iowa State in the Big 12 title game, which will be played Dec. 19 in Arlington, Texas.

While some think taking a break to prepare for the season’s most important game is necessary, Riley says playing on Saturday is essential.

“Just for our football team, we need to play games. We’ve had so many bye weeks. And obviously had one bye week that was completely unexpected, and it wasn’t a normal bye week,” Riley said. “Again, having the facilities shut down that long in the middle of the season was a different deal. Just for us to play the quality of ball and to make the improvements that we need to make, we need to play. I’m excited that we have the opportunity to play.”

Riley joked that West Virginia has had plenty of time to prepare for the Sooners. The Mountaineers had a bye week before the first OU game and is spending this week working on the same team.

Jeremiah Hall is anxious to play on Saturday and not looking ahead to a rematch with Iowa State.