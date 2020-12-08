OU football: Why are Sooners focused so much on West Virginia? Competition

Oklahoma’s only locked into the Big 12 Championship game. The program is still recovering from a COVID-19 outbreak. The longest conference road trip is the only remaining contest on the regular season schedule.
So why put plenty of emphasis on Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at West Virginia?
“Because we believe in competitiveness. And we believe in not backing down from anything,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said after a weekend win over Baylor. “And that’s one of the best parts of college, and that should always be preserved in every league. All the time, if possible.”
The Sooners were originally slated to play the Mountaineers on Nov. 28, but COVID testing and contact tracing postponed the league game in Morgantown.
Despite multiple positive tests, the roster can’t be considered reset. The Baylor game was in limbo until 24 hours before kickoff, displaying how things can change from day-to-day.
“We certainly hope to be in a better position than we’ve been in the last two weeks. I think we have a chance to be,” Riley said on Tuesday. “I hesitate to say that because you’re only as good as your next test. We’ve still got a couple to go this week. We’ve taken some extreme measures, the biggest being postponing a football game, and shutting down our facilities for five days.
“We’re banking on those things paying off and getting us back on the right side of this deal.”
The Sooners will face Iowa State in the Big 12 title game, which will be played Dec. 19 in Arlington, Texas.
While some think taking a break to prepare for the season’s most important game is necessary, Riley says playing on Saturday is essential.
“Just for our football team, we need to play games. We’ve had so many bye weeks. And obviously had one bye week that was completely unexpected, and it wasn’t a normal bye week,” Riley said. “Again, having the facilities shut down that long in the middle of the season was a different deal. Just for us to play the quality of ball and to make the improvements that we need to make, we need to play. I’m excited that we have the opportunity to play.”
Riley joked that West Virginia has had plenty of time to prepare for the Sooners. The Mountaineers had a bye week before the first OU game and is spending this week working on the same team.
Jeremiah Hall is anxious to play on Saturday and not looking ahead to a rematch with Iowa State.
“First off we’re competitors here at the University of Oklahoma. This team competes. No matter what game we have on the schedule we’re going to go out there and we’re going to prepare and play our hearts out every single week,” Hall said. “The Big 12, that’s not really in our minds right now. That’s not really a topic of conversation. Yes, we know that we’re in the game. Yes, we know we’re in it. There’s no reason why we would be relaxed this week.
“If anything we need to take this week to prove to ourselves how great of an offense we are. We need to go out there this week and dominate and go into the Big 12 championship with confidence in ourselves after we get the job done this week. So we’re not really looking ahead. We’re locked in on West Virginia this week.”
