OU football: Who took notice of Perkins and Stevenson missing five games this season? The CFP committee

OU football: Who took notice of Perkins and Stevenson missing five games this season? The CFP committee

Perkins, Stevenson's absence noticed by CFP committee

Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins (7) and his teammate Rhamondre Stevenson missed five games this season due to suspension, which was taken into account by the College Football Playoff selection committee in its Top 25 poll.

Oklahoma was No. 11 in the initial College Football Playoff Top 25 released on Tuesday.

The Sooners are the second-highest two-loss team found in the poll behind No. 9 Georgia and the best-ranked Big 12 school.

OU’s current surge, which includes a five-game winning streak with an average margin of victory at 28.4 points, gained the attention of the selection committee, according to chairman Gary Barta.

“The committee really started to talk about the last five games that Oklahoma has played,” Barta said during a Tuesday night teleconference. “During that time, they beat No. 17 Texas and then last weekend they beat Oklahoma State. The early losses that they had were by a total of 10 points.

“Another thing that the committee noted is that Spencer Rattler is playing at a level now that a lot of people thought he might play at earlier in the season.”

Barta also pointed out two players who have made a major impact over the past three games.

“Early on, also, the committee does pay attention to who is available in games. Their key running back, Rhamondre Stevenson and one of their D-ends, Ronnie Perkins, was not available earlier in the year,” Barta said. “Those are all the things, as the committee placed Oklahoma at No. 11, that was part of the conversation.”

OU in CFP Top 25

Year: Start, finish

2014: 18, NR

2015: 15, 4

2016: 14, 7

2017: 5, 2

2018: 7, 4

2019: 9, 4

2020: 11, ???

