OU football: Who speaks up the most during adverse moments for the defense?

What happens on the sideline when Oklahoma’s defense faces a little bit of adversity?

The defense often meets with position coaches after giving up points during a game. They can also be seen gathering in a huddle before taking the field following a media timeout.

Nik Bonitto was asked which players speak up when the team is facing tough times. Who is the loudest and most encouraging during those moments?

“I'd probably say either Pat Fields or Ronnie Perkins. Those probably are two of the guys that the rest of the defense looks to for leadership,” Bonitto said. “I feel like those are definitely two guys that when we go through adversity, they'll be the main ones to speak out or tell us like, 'All right, let's get going,' stuff like that.”

Perkins has only played two games but still is commanding of respect from his teammates. It’s a role that he embraces.

“I just kind of always have been that player,” Perkins said. “When the going gets tough, we have to keep fighting. I just really don't want guys to check out of it. I just try my best to keep everybody in it and keep them going and fight through that adversity.

“Like coach (Alex) Grinch always tells us, there's only one thing you can guarantee on Saturdays and that's adversity. So, when it hits, just tell guys, we knew it was coming and we got to fight through it.”

