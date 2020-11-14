OU football: Who is the Sooners' X factor entering an important Bedlam game?

Perrion Winfrey will play in his first Bedlam football game on Saturday.
The defensive lineman already has tasted one rivalry game during his debut season with Oklahoma.
The stage wasn’t too big for the junior college transfer against Texas. His block on a field goal attempt in the third overtime against the Longhorns kept the Sooners alive in a 53-45, four-overtime victory over their bitter rival.
The junior will be an X-factor against Oklahoma State during Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. contest.
The Sooners (5-2 overall, 4-2 Big 12) need a victory to keep their Big 12 hopes alive. A loss would likely be a crippling roadblock to a sixth consecutive league championship.
Winfrey was a definite need following a graduation class that included defensive linemen Neville Gallimore, Kenneth Mann, Marquise Overton and Dillon Faamatau.
“We were going to need contributions from a lot of people on the front. You don’t lose what we lost — talent, numbers, leaders, all of the above — on that defensive front, you don’t lose that many guys and expect to play at a high level without guys stepping up,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “We thought it would be guys on the roster and obviously some of the guys that we brought in. We brought in (juco transfers) Perrion and Josh (Ellison), both, knowing that we were going to need experience.”
Winfrey and Ellison (Blinn College) were rated 1-2 among 2020 junior college transfers.
“You can’t lose what we did, you can’t fix that with one recruiting class of freshmen,” Riley said. “We certainly want freshmen that we can develop, but every now and then in your program, you have a situation come up like we did where we just had a lot of guys that were seniors. You have to be able to plug that hole.
“Those guys have all done a nice job. They’ve come in here and learned it. They were able to progress and learn even though they weren’t here all the months of the COVID lockdown. We’re getting good contributions from all those guys right now.”
Winfrey has been disruptive at the point of attack.
The 6-foot-3, 297-pounder has registered 11 stops this season including 4.5 tackles for loss. He’s also batted down two passes.
No play was bigger than his blocked field goal that helped OU avoid a rare three-game losing streak. It added to his game that included half a sack and a quarterback hurry.
“Perrion is a guy who came in here and put his nose to the grindstone and worked every day and is having success with that,” teammate Jon-Michael Terry said after the Texas win. “He’s been a great addition to this team. We’re all glad to have him around. It’s good to see him making plays, and I know he’s going to continue to make plays as the season progresses."
Winfrey is a member of a defensive line that includes playmakers Isaiah Thomas (18 tackles, 4.5 sacks) and Ellison (13 tackles, 0.5 sacks).
OSU has struggled on the offensive line, and the Sooners will try to take advantage of that behind Winfrey’s play in the middle.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has been pleased with Winfrey and the line so far this season but wants continued improvement.
“I still think it’s one of those things where we haven’t seen our best yet in our defensive front,” Grinch said. “We have been disruptive at times, which has been good. I don’t mind that as a negative.
“The bar is still a little higher than where we’ve reached. I think they would agree with that. There are still some plays, even on the field, you’re not going to make them all. No, it’s something that is going to be critical to our success the last half of this year.”
