OU football: Who is the Sooners' X factor entering an important Bedlam game?

Winfrey and Ellison (Blinn College) were rated 1-2 among 2020 junior college transfers.

“You can’t lose what we did, you can’t fix that with one recruiting class of freshmen,” Riley said. “We certainly want freshmen that we can develop, but every now and then in your program, you have a situation come up like we did where we just had a lot of guys that were seniors. You have to be able to plug that hole.

“Those guys have all done a nice job. They’ve come in here and learned it. They were able to progress and learn even though they weren’t here all the months of the COVID lockdown. We’re getting good contributions from all those guys right now.”

Winfrey has been disruptive at the point of attack.

The 6-foot-3, 297-pounder has registered 11 stops this season including 4.5 tackles for loss. He’s also batted down two passes.

No play was bigger than his blocked field goal that helped OU avoid a rare three-game losing streak. It added to his game that included half a sack and a quarterback hurry.