OU football: Who can get stops on third down? The Bedlam team that does best could win on Saturday

Rhamondre Stevenson says he is not a selfish football player.
But when Oklahoma reaches third down during an offensive possession, the running back makes things pretty clear.
“Oh I love those situations,” said Stevenson, with a smile, “like I’m not a selfish player at all, but when it’s not a run play on third down, I feel some type of way, obviously. Of course I want the ball every third down to move the chains.”
Saturday’s Bedlam matchup will feature two defenses that rank among the top 10 in third-down stops. Oklahoma State’s defense is fourth nationally. The Cowboys are only allowing opponents to exchange a third down for a first down on 23.3% of the time.
OU ranks No. 10 nationally, with foes moving the chains at 28%.
The numbers prove these two defenses are pretty good at getting an offense to swap places with punt teams.
OSU coach Mike Gundy points out that third-down defense has been prioritized since the early days of the sport. You want the ball back? Stop your opponent’s offense on the do-or-die down.
“Third downs are always important in every game. It’s been that way forever,” Gundy said. “Statistics allow us more accessibility to things than we’ve ever had before. Third downs get you off the field. If you can get a few third down stops, it gives you a chance to win the game.”
In OU’s 37-30 setback to Iowa State, the Cyclones converted on 6-of-10 third-down attempts. The 60% mark is easily the highest mark by an opposing offense.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has taken note of the stinging statistic.
“(Third downs) will definitely be important. They always are, but in a game like this where, like you said, both teams have done a nice job this year of getting teams off the field and both teams have executed at a high level and both teams haven’t given up a lot of freebies, even the ones that have been converted have been just really outstanding execution by whatever offense,” Riley said.
Putting the opponent behind the chains on first and second downs has been important for both defenses. It allows the defense to focus on a pass rush or place an extra emphasis on the secondary during third downs.
The Sooners lead the Big 12 with 26 sacks in the first seven games, including nine in their most recent victory over Kansas.
OSU statistically owns the league’s best pass defense efficiency. The Cowboys are only allowing 169.3 passing yards per game and seven touchdown passes through six games.
“There are two really good defenses on the field,” Riley said. “Being able to maintain drives and being able to find ways to try to score some points and taking advantage of when you do move it and getting that ball in the end zone and not settling for that field goal which a lot of times, the game comes down to third-down execution. It will be very important.”
The Cowboys have struggled moving the chains on third down this season. OSU has gathered a first down from a third-down play on only 38.9% of the time, which ranks 75th out of 126 schools.
Oklahoma typically has been among the top offenses converting on third-down opportunities, but this year the team has slipped to No. 35 nationally, converting on a 45.6% clip.
Over the past two weeks – and before every game this season – Riley has stressed the importance of third-down conversions to his offense.
“That’s a big thing for us, to be able to convert third downs,” OU center Creed Humphrey said. “Those are such competitive parts of the game. The more you convert those, the more you have a chance of winning.
“If you’re converting your third downs, that keeps drives going and gives you a better chance to score. Those are really important for us. We take those really seriously around here. We’ve done a good job of that around here since I’ve been here, for sure.”
See every Bedlam score since the rivalry began in 1904
Nov. 30, 2019: No. 7 Oklahoma 34, No. 21 Oklahoma State 16
Nov. 10, 2018: No. 6 Oklahoma 48, Oklahoma State 48-47
Nov. 4, 2017: No. 5 Oklahoma 62, No. 11 Oklahoma State 52
Dec. 3, 2016: No. 5 Oklahoma 38, No. 11 Oklahoma State 20
Nov. 28, 2015: No. 3 Oklahoma 58, No. 11 Oklahoma State 23
Dec. 6, 2014: Oklahoma State 38, No. 18 Oklahoma 35 (OT)
Dec. 7, 2013: No. 17 Oklahoma 33, No. 6 Oklahoma State 24
Nov. 24, 2012: No. 13 Oklahoma 51, No. 21 Oklahoma State 48 (OT)
Dec. 3, 2011: No. 3 Oklahoma State 44, No. 10 Oklahoma 10
Nov. 27, 2010: No. 14 Oklahoma 47, No. 10 Oklahoma State 41
Nov. 28, 2009: Oklahoma 27, No. 12 Oklahoma State 0
Nov. 29, 2008: No. 3 Oklahoma 61, No. 11 Oklahoma State 41
Nov. 24, 2007: No. 10 Oklahoma 49, Oklahoma State 17
Nov. 25, 2006: No. 13 Oklahoma 27, Oklahoma State 21
Nov. 26, 2005: Oklahoma 42, Oklahoma State 14
Oct. 30, 2004: No. 2 Oklahoma 38, No. 20 Oklahoma State 35
Nov. 1, 2003: No. 1 Oklahoma 52, No. 14 Oklahoma State 9
Nov. 30, 2002: Oklahoma State 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 28
Nov. 24, 2001: Oklahoma State 16, No. 4 Oklahoma 13
Nov. 25, 2000: No. 1 Oklahoma 12, Oklahoma State 7
Nov. 27, 1999: Oklahoma 44, Oklahoma State 7
Oct. 24, 1998: Oklahoma State 41, Oklahoma 26
Nov. 8, 1997: No. 25 Oklahoma State 30, Oklahoma 7
Nov. 8, 1996: Oklahoma 27, Oklahoma State 17
Nov. 11, 1995: Oklahoma State 12, Oklahoma 0
Nov. 12, 1994: Oklahoma 33, Oklahoma State 14
Nov. 13, 1993: No. 17 Oklahoma 31, Oklahoma 0
Nov. 14, 1992: Oklahoma 15, Oklahoma State 15
Nov. 16, 1991: No. 18 Oklahoma 21, Oklahoma State 6
Oct. 6, 1990: No. 7 Oklahoma 31, Oklahoma State 17
