OU football: Who can get stops on third down? The Bedlam team that does best could win on Saturday

In OU’s 37-30 setback to Iowa State, the Cyclones converted on 6-of-10 third-down attempts. The 60% mark is easily the highest mark by an opposing offense.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has taken note of the stinging statistic.

“(Third downs) will definitely be important. They always are, but in a game like this where, like you said, both teams have done a nice job this year of getting teams off the field and both teams have executed at a high level and both teams haven’t given up a lot of freebies, even the ones that have been converted have been just really outstanding execution by whatever offense,” Riley said.

Putting the opponent behind the chains on first and second downs has been important for both defenses. It allows the defense to focus on a pass rush or place an extra emphasis on the secondary during third downs.

The Sooners lead the Big 12 with 26 sacks in the first seven games, including nine in their most recent victory over Kansas.

OSU statistically owns the league’s best pass defense efficiency. The Cowboys are only allowing 169.3 passing yards per game and seven touchdown passes through six games.