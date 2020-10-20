OU football: When Rhamondre Stevenson returns, how will it impact run game? One stat tells story

There’s no official indication that Stevenson will be available for Saturday’s game at TCU.

But what if the suspended player could participate? Could his immediate return impact the run game?

There’s one offensive statistic that’s glaring when studying the Sooners this season.

Oklahoma is only averaging 3.65 yards per rush. It’s not only easily the lowest output during the Lincoln Riley era, it’s the sixth-worst average since the school's records began in 1947.

Stevenson rushed for 515 yards in 2019. He averaged 8.0 yards per rush, which led the nation among players with at least 50 carries.

Oklahoma’s running backs have had to grow up quick. Junior T.J. Pledger rushed for a career-high 131 yards against Texas earlier this month. Redshirt freshman Marcus Major and freshman Seth McGowan have got their first snaps for the Sooners this season.

Riley admitted that the Sooners’ run game wasn’t very good in the season’s first two games against Missouri State and Kansas State. He said it has progressed in the past two contests.