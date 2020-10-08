OU football: What's first step to snapping current losing streak? Win fourth quarter

Oklahoma has allowed 31 fourth-quarter points in back-to-back losses against Kansas State and Iowa State.

Finding a solution will be necessary very quickly, especially with Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Texas on the immediate horizon.

“As you look at the last couple weeks, and I’ll say it until I’m blue in the face, if we win the fourth quarter we win the game,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “We’ve given up 31 points in the fourth quarter the last two weeks for a number of reasons. If that number changes by a relatively small amount, we feel a whole lot different right now.

“We’re coaching guys … we’re frustrated by individual plays and saying, ‘That’s not acceptable.’ We certainly don’t feel that way the way we sit here on a Wednesday. We’ve got to do a better job as players, a better job as coaches to play four full quarters. Then let’s see what the scoreboard reads.”

“We just have a problem finishing. It’s simple, but it’s not easy to fix, if that makes sense,” OU linebacker DaShaun White added. “It’s one of those things where we get to the third or fourth quarter, starting to separate or whatever the case may be, we have to work on staying consistent and playing the same way throughout the game no matter what the deal is.