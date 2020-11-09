OU football: What happened during Spencer Rattler's first interception in three games?

Spencer Rattler had a first-quarter interception against Kansas after he scrambled right and then threw the ball across his body.

Automatically, the quarterback drew criticism. But Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said it was “just bad football all the way around” during Monday's Big 12 teleconference call with reporters.

“We didn’t do a very good job on the blitz pickup. We had a receiver totally in the wrong area and the player that defended and ended up intercepted the pass should not have been anywhere in the vicinity,” Riley said. “It was actually a pretty conservative throw, probably too conservative. I don’t know if (Jeremiah) Hall could have been able to make a play on it. When you make a bunch of mistakes across the board, those things happen and we have to all do better.”

That is Rattler’s only interception in the past three games. He had five interceptions in his first four contests.

“(He) probably played a little bit better the other day than I thought leaving the game after watching the tape,” Riley said. “So he's progressing nicely. Each week is still a challenge and always will be. New situations come up every week, but he's still making a lot of plays and seeing the things that he needs to see and I think doing a good job of leading our group.”

