OU football: What do Spencer Rattler and Baker Mayfield have in common? Plus three observations from win over Kansas

What do Spencer Rattler and Baker Mayfield have in common?
As first-year starting quarterbacks under Lincoln Riley, both led the Oklahoma offense to back-to-back 60-point games.
In 2015, Mayfield guided the Sooners to a 63-27 win over Texas Tech and a 62-7 triumph over Kansas. This season, Rattler engineered a 62-28 victory over the Red Raiders and 62-9 decision over KU on Saturday night.
Up next for the Sooners is a Nov. 21 home game against Oklahoma State.
“I feel like we keep getting a little bit better and that's what we've got to keep doing, just keep getting better a week at a time,” Riley said. “I know it sounds boring, but it's the right recipe. It's the winning recipe. Just proud of the win and certainly was excited to be able to do it back here at home and hopefully our fans enjoyed the show our guys put on.”
Sack attack
Oklahoma had nine sacks against Kansas with the defensive line setting the tone.
Nik Bonitto had three sacks and is now tied for most sacks in the Big 12.
The pressure also led to two interceptions (Tre Brown, Brendan Radley-Hiles) in the first quarter.
Ronnie Perkins, who completed his second game of the 2020 season, is excited about the defensive line’s depth.
“It's a good feeling but it also brings along a lot of friendly competition,” Perkins said. “It practically became a race to the quarterback. We’re fighting each other for TFLs. It's a great feeling for the defense and the D-line. I feel like it's all making us better having to battle each other for stats.”
Perkins has inspired the defense since returning two weeks ago.
“When a guy next to you is playing physical, all of the sudden that becomes the expectation,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “Obviously you want more than one guy doing it and all those things but I think certainly in Ronnie's case, it creates the standard for how it should be done. What happens when you turn on the video, it becomes real self-evident when one guy's playing at this speed and everyone else is playing at this speed, if you're a competitor at all, you're going to say well, I need to raise my game because I need to look like that guy.”
Game changer
One other coincidence with the consecutive 60-point games is the return of Rhamondre Stevenson.
The Sooners’ run game has exploded over the past two contests with a dozen rushing touchdowns. Stevenson has contributed five scores. OU only had totaled eight rushing touchdowns through five games without Stevenson.
Riley compared Stevenson to Samaje Perine’s running style.
“Kind of a low, stocky, low center of gravity, very difficult to tackle and wrap up, and then has some big-play ability to go with that,” Riley said. “Catches the ball pretty well, so he's a good player. He is. He's a talented kid. I think his best ball is certainly ahead of him but he's a great combination. When you get a guy that's tough to tackle and has some breakaway and catches the ball pretty good and is able to jump cut right and left, great feet. It's a good combination.
“And I think, too, his experience has shown. I think playing the way he did, playing behind that O-line, a very similar O-line last year. I think you can tell he's played some ball and has improved and has a good understanding of what we're doing.”
Stevenson is averaging 8 yards per rush.
Nik Bonitto got a good look at the running back early in the season.
“He’s a bulldozer. When he was on scout team for a couple of weeks, not to call my teammates out, we’d be like ‘we have to go tackle this guy.’ Rhamondre, he’s just been a huge addition to the backs on our team,” Bonitto said. “He’s helped us on scout team for the first couple of weeks when he was on there. Now I’m just happy to see that the work is paying off for him with him coming back. I’m really happy for Rhamondre.”
Large lead helps depth
Oklahoma used many first-year players during Saturday’s blowout victory.
Riley said several guys got their first snaps this season, which will help the team’s depth.
“We're not having a ton of conversations about as to who is in the game at that particular time whether it's a third-down situation or even just a normal down situation,” Grinch said. “That certainly is nice and something you'd like to have at 11 spots. And maybe you never do, but certainly right now we are getting that production in our front.”
Freshman linebackers Shane Whitter and Brynden Walker drew playing time and have impressed Grinch.
“Brynden is a guy that has really flashed in a lot of ways in practice. It’s a trust element in things. Part of it is who you’re taking off the field to get that individual in,” Grinch said. “In Brynden’s case, you’ve got Nik Bonitto and you’ve got Jon-Michael Terry, so we’re going to take them off to put Brynden is.
“Well, that’s a lot of pressure on Brynden to practice a certain way that we’re gonna do those things. And some of it, just to force feed ‘em, we’ve got to do that. We’ve got to keep pushing the envelope in terms of keeping those young guys in our program, because they’re never going to be ready if we don’t continue to get them ready.
“And Whitter’s case, one of those individuals that wasn’t with us for a stretch of time in a critical developmental stage in getting ready for this season. So just a guy that's been available, been practicing, keep working. I thought he flashed tonight. Couldn't be more thrilled for him and again, thrilled for us to see him.”
