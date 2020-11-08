OU football: What do Spencer Rattler and Baker Mayfield have in common? Plus three observations from win over Kansas

“It's a good feeling but it also brings along a lot of friendly competition,” Perkins said. “It practically became a race to the quarterback. We’re fighting each other for TFLs. It's a great feeling for the defense and the D-line. I feel like it's all making us better having to battle each other for stats.”

“When a guy next to you is playing physical, all of the sudden that becomes the expectation,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “Obviously you want more than one guy doing it and all those things but I think certainly in Ronnie's case, it creates the standard for how it should be done. What happens when you turn on the video, it becomes real self-evident when one guy's playing at this speed and everyone else is playing at this speed, if you're a competitor at all, you're going to say well, I need to raise my game because I need to look like that guy.”