OU football: What did Lincoln Riley say about Dan Mullen's post-Cotton Bowl comments?

Lincoln Riley heard Florida coach Dan Mullen’s comments following Oklahoma’s dominating 55-20 victory over the Gators in the Cotton Bowl.

A reminder, if needed.

Mullen said that his team could have opted to not play in the game based on player availability but chose to participate, despite a roster minus players choosing not to play and COVID-19 issues.

“The last game the 2020 team played was 11 days ago (in the SEC Championship),” Mullen said.

The comments didn’t sit well and seemed like excuses.

Riley addressed Mullen’s comments during an end-of-season interview with OU beat writers on New Year’s Day.

“To each his own. I think that’s pretty easy to say after the fact and after what happened,” Riley said. “I do have feelings on it, but I just don’t know what I have to gain, really, with sharing those, honestly. I don’t think I have a whole lot to gain.

“We’re going to try to appreciate the opportunities that we have here, the opportunities that we have to play. We’ve been in situations this year and in years past where we didn’t have all of our bullets either. Everybody has to make a decision on how they are going to handle that within their programs.”

