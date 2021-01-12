OU football: Was the 2020 season a success for the Sooners? Definitely yes

3. Calcaterra’s injury: Grant Calcaterra suffered an injury in a Nov. 7 game against Kansas and then had to battle a staph infection that took about 35 pounds from him, according to Riley. Calcaterra did return in the Cotton Bowl.

3 QUESTIONS ENTERING THE 2020 SEASON (and what the answers turned out to be):

1. How could the Sooners handle COVID-19?

Oklahoma was one of the last schools to return to campus for fall camp, taking a cautious approach. While many players were out for the opener against Missouri State, the numbers got better. The only major disruption was a Nov. 28 game at West Virginia which was eventually canceled.

2. How would Spencer Rattler do at quarterback?

The Sooners introduced a new starting quarterback for the fourth consecutive year on opening day. Following Heisman Trophy winners and a runner-up was going to be difficult, but Rattler matured as the season rolled on. Rattler threw 28 touchdown passes against seven interceptions, with only two interceptions in the final seven games.

3. Would the defense take a year two jump under Alex Grinch?