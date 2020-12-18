OU football: Trejan Bridges could return to Sooners for Big 12 game

Oklahoma’s Trejan Bridges could be available for Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game against Iowa State, multiple reports indicated on Friday.

The wide receiver hasn’t played since last year’s conference championship game against Baylor. Bridges, Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson failed a drug test after the victory and were handed a suspension by the NCAA.

Perkins and Stevenson were penalized six games and did not return until an Oct. 31 game at Texas Tech. Bridges wasn’t allowed to return for an unannounced reason.

The sophomore had seven catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns last season. Bridges was played a big factor on special teams in 2019.

