OU football: Tre Brown opts out of Cotton Bowl to concentrate on upcoming NFL Draft

Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown – a hero in the last three Big 12 Championship games – has decided to bypass the Cotton Bowl to concentrate on a pro football career.
The former Union High School star announced his decision on social media late Monday night.
In his message, Brown thanked God for his talent and said that he had always wanted to play football at OU since he was a child. He mentioned that losing his mother in 2018 “was one of the hardest years for me, but also motivated me to go even harder.”
Brown wrote: “I want to thank the University of Oklahoma for not only giving me the opportunity to play here, but also turning me into the man I am today. I want to thank Coach Stoops, Coach Riley, Coach Manning and Coach Grinch for believing in my play and pushing to be the best man and player I can be. I also want to thank Sooner Nation for all the love and support.
“After much prayer, consideration and speaking with my family, I have decided to enter the 2021 NFL Draft and will not be playing in the Cotton Bowl. I am excited to take this next step in the pursuit of my childhood dream of playing in the NFL. I was always be a Sooner.”
Brown registered big plays in the past three Big 12 title contests. In 2018, he had a game-changing safety in the win over Texas. In 2019, his touchdown-saving tackle against Baylor allowed the Sooners to move the game into overtime during a victory. In Saturday’s triumph over Iowa State, he ended the Cyclones’ threat with a game-winning interception.
Brown also had two kickoff returns that flipped the field at critical moments against Iowa State on Saturday.
Brown was asked if he thought about his mom on Saturday.
“I thought about her a lot. I think about it a lot every day all the time. I pray to her before the game,” Brown said.
Brown ends his career with 141 tackles and four interceptions, including three this season.
Experienced cornerbacks remaining on the OU roster include Jaden Davis and Woodi Washington. Freshman D.J. Graham has also gained playing time late in the season.
