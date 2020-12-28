OU football: Toby Rowland, voice of the Sooners, sidelined from Cotton Bowl broadcast

Rowland experienced moderate symptoms for 48 hours and is getting better.

He let Plank know about the change in the broadcast booth on Sunday night.

“It’s the most bittersweet feeling I’ve had in my life. That’s my best friend,” Plank said. “If not for him, I’m not living in Norman. I’m probably not even on the OU radio network.

“You always want the opportunity to call the biggest games. I’m going to do my best, study and prepare, be excited when the game kicks off and bring the energy It’s such a double-edged sword. That’s my guy and I know more than anything that he wants to be there.”

It will also be the last game for OU radio engineer Michael Dean after a long term doing Sooners broadcasts.

“First and foremost, Michael is an Oklahoma broadcasting icon beyond what he means to Sooner radio,” Rowland said. “What he has meant to radio in the state of Oklahoma is unbelievable through the years. Before any of us came along for the past 10 years, he’d been doing it for 20 years. He has been the guy we’ve leaned on to show us the way.”