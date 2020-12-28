OU football: Toby Rowland, voice of the Sooners, sidelined from Cotton Bowl broadcast

Toby Rowland, the radio voice of Oklahoma football, will miss the Cotton Bowl after testing positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Day.
Chris Plank, the sideline voice for the Sooners’ broadcasts, will move to the booth and work alongside Teddy Lehman.
Rowland was asked what it would be like watching his first OU game on television in years.
“I don’t know what it’s like,” Rowland said. “I haven’t done that for over a decade now. It’s different because I would have watched it with my boys and dad. But I’m stuck in a room by myself and I’m pulling my hair over it.”
Rowland was thankful for the thoughts of Oklahoma fans. Many reached out shortly after the news was made public Monday morning on the OU Athletics Twitter account.
“I had the back surgery situation last year and saw the outpouring of good wishes,” Rowland said. “I know a lot of people listen to football games and care if the Sooners win or not. That was the first time it was driven home that you’ve become a part of their lives and they are concerned about your well-being as an individual. It means a lot."
Rowland hasn't lost sight that there are a lot of people who are hurting, grieving and having a hard time during the pandemic. His thoughts continue to be with them.
Rowland experienced moderate symptoms for 48 hours and is getting better.
He let Plank know about the change in the broadcast booth on Sunday night.
“It’s the most bittersweet feeling I’ve had in my life. That’s my best friend,” Plank said. “If not for him, I’m not living in Norman. I’m probably not even on the OU radio network.
“You always want the opportunity to call the biggest games. I’m going to do my best, study and prepare, be excited when the game kicks off and bring the energy It’s such a double-edged sword. That’s my guy and I know more than anything that he wants to be there.”
It will also be the last game for OU radio engineer Michael Dean after a long term doing Sooners broadcasts.
“First and foremost, Michael is an Oklahoma broadcasting icon beyond what he means to Sooner radio,” Rowland said. “What he has meant to radio in the state of Oklahoma is unbelievable through the years. Before any of us came along for the past 10 years, he’d been doing it for 20 years. He has been the guy we’ve leaned on to show us the way.”
Plank has called play-by-play for plenty of high school games, from Bixby to Holland Hall and Jenks. This will be his first major college game. It will happen in the Cotton Bowl.
One last question: Will Plank use Rowland’s catchphrase “Unhitch the wagon and put the ponies in the barn” if OU secures the win?
“That’s a good question,” Plank said. “I was saying that I think we give that responsibility to Teddy. Toby gave me the blessing to use it if things were looking good.”
Added Rowland: “I’ll leave that up to Chris. We’re looking into seeing if there is any virtual technology that will remotely unhitch the wagon for hundreds of miles away.”