OU football: Tight recruiting rules during pandemic didn't slow Sooners recruiting haul

Oklahoma’s 2021 recruiting class will have a unique tale about how they ended up in Norman.
Some players never visited the campus due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Others never had a chance to meet Lincoln Riley in person. They banked a life-changing decision based on video meetings and faith built in a coaching staff determined to make recruits feel comfortable.
The 16 players who signed with the Sooners may have not met each other face-to-face, but they have a bond that cannot be broken, Riley said during a Wednesday afternoon Zoom call with reporters.
“They may be closer than even some of the other classes we’ve signed,” Riley said. “It’s kind of that whole, ‘We’re going through this adversity together and we have to kind of band together and lean on each other.’”
It was a routine signing day, with 15 commitments staying true to their word and another selecting the Sooners over SMU in a tighter-than-expected recruiting race.
Oklahoma sits at No. 7 in the current 247Sports team recruiting rankings. It ranks No. 12 according to Rivals.
The Sooners still have two five-star targets that will make announcements at a later date — running back Camar Wheaton (OU or Alabama) and offensive lineman Tristan Leigh (OU, LSU or Florida). Wheaton is expected to decide on Dec. 23, Leigh on Jan. 2.
The anchor of the 2021 class is Caleb Williams. The five-star quarterback moved to Norman over the summer and started his own recruiting work. Since prospects weren’t allowed to take official visits to OU, he invited them to town for a “Sooner Summit” so all could get a taste of the community.
Riley and coaches weren’t allowed to take part, but it was beneficial in a year where players and families couldn’t measure schools in a typical fashion.
“You’re sitting there as a parent trying to envision, ‘How am I going to send my child somewhere with maybe some people I’ve never met, a place that I’ve never seen?’ So it was a constant push/pull of that,” Riley said. “The hard thing for us is if a player does choose to come on our campus on their own, we can have nothing to do with them. We can’t even be on a phone call with them when they’re on our campus. That’s how strict the rules are.”
So how do you ask parents to allow their sons to go to Oklahoma, sight unseen? Would Riley feel comfortable allowing his daughter to attend a school that they hadn’t visited?
“In a normal situation, no,” Riley said. “But understanding the pandemic we’re in, but also, yes our families weren’t able to come here. But some of the things that we were able to do virtually — I get that it’s virtually and I get that it’s not quite the same as actually stepping foot on it — but a lot of things that we were able to do virtually closed that gap maybe more than most would expect.”
Williams is the second five-star high school quarterback that Riley has signed at Oklahoma. The Washington D.C. player had an offer but when former commit Brock Vandagriff gave his pledge, there wasn’t room for Williams. Vandagriff decommitted and the Sooners wasted no time offering Williams a spot.
“We went back after Caleb hard because we knew there was no doubt at that point that’s who I wanted, who we wanted. It was a great process, though. His family was amazing the entire time,” Riley said.
Riley commended his skill set and arm strength, but one story stood out the most.
“When we had a previous player committed, he and his father were willing to come here and walk-on. Not many people would have been willing to do that. I think it just shows you the confidence he has in himself,” Riley said. “I think Caleb felt the entire time this program, this offense, this system, all of that, could really maximize him as a player. He felt really strongly about that. You can’t deny that kind of self-belief. And he backs it up. It’s not arrogance. He works hard at the game. The game is important to him.”
The wide receiver class contains three playmakers, including five-star Mario Williams from Florida.
Offensive lineman Savion Byrd joined the Sooners after strongly considering SMU. His decision wasn’t announced until around 10 a.m., long after his 15 future teammates sent in their paperwork.
The defense got stronger on all levels, highlighted by linebacker Clayton Smith, defensive back Latrell McCutchin and defensive tackle Kevin Gilliam.
The defensive line was an emphasis, Riley said, adding that they need linemen that want to get up the field, make plays and win one-on-one battles and that “I think we signed several guys that fit the bill.”
The secondary was a strong point, as Riley gave unprompted comments about the group, mentioning McCutchin, Jordan Mukes and Damond Harmon.
“We were thrilled to add those guys. One of the big headlines I think is that group and the ability that we’re bringing in.,” Riley said.
The Oklahoma coach didn’t have a specific number of mid-year enrollees.
“We’ve been in double-digits for the last several years. I don’t think we’ll be far off that, if not right on that mark,” Riley said. “I don’t think the pandemic has slowed that. In some ways, there are going to be a couple that are now going to be mid-year enrollees that maybe without the pandemic would not have been. If anything, it might have sped up things for a few guys.”
