OU football: Tight recruiting rules during pandemic didn't slow Sooners recruiting haul

The anchor of the 2021 class is Caleb Williams. The five-star quarterback moved to Norman over the summer and started his own recruiting work. Since prospects weren’t allowed to take official visits to OU, he invited them to town for a “Sooner Summit” so all could get a taste of the community.

Riley and coaches weren’t allowed to take part, but it was beneficial in a year where players and families couldn’t measure schools in a typical fashion.

“You’re sitting there as a parent trying to envision, ‘How am I going to send my child somewhere with maybe some people I’ve never met, a place that I’ve never seen?’ So it was a constant push/pull of that,” Riley said. “The hard thing for us is if a player does choose to come on our campus on their own, we can have nothing to do with them. We can’t even be on a phone call with them when they’re on our campus. That’s how strict the rules are.”

So how do you ask parents to allow their sons to go to Oklahoma, sight unseen? Would Riley feel comfortable allowing his daughter to attend a school that they hadn’t visited?