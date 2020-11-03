OU football: Three takeaways from Lincoln Riley's news conference entering Kansas week

In the past two wins over TCU and Texas Tech, the quarterback has had solid ball security.

The redshirt freshman has six starts under his belt, and Riley believes he continues to improve weekly, much like any other player getting more repetitions.

“He’s certainly learned more of the difference between being aggressive but also doing it in a calculated way, learning to manage games a little bit better when we can afford to take risks, when we cannot,” Riley said. “I think he's certainly put more of a premium on that. I think seeing that we can make some explosive plays and we don't have to hit the home run every single time.

“He's getting better. I think maturity and I think some of it is, when you come back and play well in a game like he did that one at the end, certainly adds to the confidence and belief in what you're doing.”

Rattler is averaging a Big 12-best 301.0 passing yards per game and also tops the conference in pass efficiency (178.9).

“He's growing, he's getting better,” Riley said. “For him, though, each week is still its own week. Every week is new. Defenses are new, opponents are new. Matchups are new … there’s always going to be some evolving things there. Getting better, but you don't ever get there.