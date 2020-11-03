OU football: Three takeaways from Lincoln Riley's news conference entering Kansas week

Oklahoma didn’t practice on Tuesday to allow players the opportunity to focus on Election Day.
The team worked out on Monday, which is typically a day off. OU coach Lincoln Riley, during his Tuesday news conference, said his players were excited about the election process.
“It’s an important day, because our guys, they want to be heard,” Riley said. “They’ve wanted to make a difference. It certainly is important. And for our guys, regardless of the results of this thing, just the fact that we’ve been as active as we’ve been, our guys have done it with such class. Our guys, I think have helped educate other people
“The majority of our guys, if you were to take a poll how many players on our football team voted in the last presidential election vs. this one, it’s probably going to look a lot different.”
Oklahoma will play a home game for the first time in six weeks when Kansas visits Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The game has been shifted to ESPN. It originally was going to be broadcast on ESPN2.
Three takeaways from Tuesday’s news conference:
Good decisions
Spencer Rattler had two turnovers against Texas which results in a brief benching during the game.
In the past two wins over TCU and Texas Tech, the quarterback has had solid ball security.
The redshirt freshman has six starts under his belt, and Riley believes he continues to improve weekly, much like any other player getting more repetitions.
“He’s certainly learned more of the difference between being aggressive but also doing it in a calculated way, learning to manage games a little bit better when we can afford to take risks, when we cannot,” Riley said. “I think he's certainly put more of a premium on that. I think seeing that we can make some explosive plays and we don't have to hit the home run every single time.
“He's getting better. I think maturity and I think some of it is, when you come back and play well in a game like he did that one at the end, certainly adds to the confidence and belief in what you're doing.”
Rattler is averaging a Big 12-best 301.0 passing yards per game and also tops the conference in pass efficiency (178.9).
“He's growing, he's getting better,” Riley said. “For him, though, each week is still its own week. Every week is new. Defenses are new, opponents are new. Matchups are new … there’s always going to be some evolving things there. Getting better, but you don't ever get there.
“It's not like a destination. You learn from the experiences you have, you try to apply them as much as you can to the new experiences that come up. The more you can do that successfully, the better you'll get.”
Bridges update
Rhamondre Stevenson scored three touchdowns and rushed for a game-high 87 yards at Texas Tech to earn a Big 12 co-offensive player of the week award.
Ronnie Perkins made an instant impact to the Sooners’ defensive front when he returned to the field.
But what about wide receiver Trejan Bridges? He was one of the three players who were suspended by the NCAA after a failed drug test following last year’s Big 12 Championship game.
The penalty was six games and all had served that time frame.
Riley was asked about the sophomore. He was noncommittal if the player would return in 2020.
“Trejan, kind of like we said a bunch, this process is not quite as clear cut or as easy as maybe it could or should be,” Riley said. “Trejan’s still in that process right now, so we’ll see how that unfolds.”
No yellow flags
Oklahoma’s recent road to success has included avoiding yellow flags.
The Sooners (4-2 overall, 3-2 Big 12) only had two penalties in last Saturday’s 62-28 victory at Texas Tech after averaging nearly 10 a game in the first four contests.
What’s the reason for improvement?
“We’re just playing smarter,” Riley said. “I think we’re growing. We really try to emphasize how much winning football we put on tape. Try to do a god job of illustrating to our guys and the difference that that makes in games.
“It’s easy for everybody to say, well, you had a bunch of penalties, blah, blah, blah, it’s not good. But same token, if you’re not aggressive, you’re not going to beat anybody anyway. It’s much more difficult to find that fine line for a player than maybe the casual fan would think. I think our guys have gotten a better feel for it. I think we’re understanding more and more how things are called.”
Oklahoma had big penalty numbers against Missouri State (nine), Kansas State (10), Iowa State (nine) and Texas (11). The number went down against TCU (seven) to two against the Red Raiders, which is the lowest in a 20-game stretch dating back to a 2018 game against Kansas.
OU’s only penalties against Texas Tech came on an offside call and a holding call.
“We’ve had a few aggressive penalties here and there the last few weeks,” Riley said. “The thing I would say is we’ve really done a nice job cutting down on the dumb penalties, the ones that just really kill you, the mental mistakes. (Give) credit to our guys. It’s some of our evolution as a team right now.”
