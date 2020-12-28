OU football: Three keys for the Sooners to have success against Florida in the Cotton Bowl

Oklahoma’s path for a Cotton Bowl victory may boil to three key factors – production from Rhamondre Stevenson, the offensive line and pass defense.
If all three areas can show success, the Sooners could end the season with an eight-game winning streak and important momentum heading into 2021.
Stevenson’s impact has been evident since his Halloween return.
The senior running back has barreled through opponents over the past six games. Despite missing the first five contests, he still has a season-high 495 yards and six touchdowns for the Sooners.
“Rhamondre is just such a complete back,” center Creed Humphrey said. “He can do everything well. Having a guy like that to be paired up with the younger guys that we had this season, it was a huge deal for us to open up a lot of different things in our offense, I'd say. So it was exciting to get him back, and he's done a great job since he's been back.”
Stevenson was asked about his success in the run game, especially on counters.
“It's just little things here and there that I need to sharpen up on,” he said. “I need to be more patient. When it's there, I need to hit it full speed. And just like the line and stuff, it's just off by a little bit. And I still think that's a great play. It's just off a little bit right now. Just need to sharpen up a couple of details.”
While Stevenson’s run game has been impressive, he’s been just as potent in the passing game.
He’s been a valuable outlet for Spencer Rattler this season. Stevenson has 18 catches since his return, which is tied with Theo Wease during the five-game stretch.
The offensive line will need to keep Rattler clean. The Gators rank sixth nationally with 33 sacks (including nine in the past two games). But given time to throw the ball, there’s a chance that Rattler could put up numbers against a UF secondary that’s struggled at times this season.
Florida only has seven interceptions this season. It’s allowed 300 passing yards in four games, including a 418-yard effort by Alabama in the SEC title game.
Humphrey, an AP All-American third-team selection on Monday, was asked about newcomers Chris Murray and Anton Harrison. The graduate transfer and true freshman, respectively, saw action in the Big 12 Championship victory after production wasn’t what offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh was searching for against Iowa State.
“They've both done a great job this year, progressing, learning the playbook, because neither of them was familiar with the playbook coming in,” Humphrey said. “They didn't really have a summer or a spring to get to learn it really. So they kind of went into fall camp kind of cold, not really knowing anything.
“But they've done a great job learning the playbook and continuing to improve as far as fundamentals, techniques, things like that, transforming their bodies, all that. They've done a good job throughout this whole season. They’ve going to be really good players. They’re both really talented. It’s exciting to see.”
OU’s secondary took a hit when senior Tre Brown opted out to focus on the NFL Draft.
The big question entering Wednesday’s game is who will the playmakers in the passing game be for the Gators?
Florida will be far from 100%. The Gators had already lost their top receiver when tight end Kyle Pitts announced he will bypass the game to focus on the NFL Draft.
On Monday, senior wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes announced they are opting out of the contest, taking away Florida’s top three receiving options.
The SEC school took another hit when the fourth-best receiver, Jacob Copeland, announced he will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.
The four players have caught 34 of the Gators’ 45 touchdown receptions this season.
If OU is able to lock down the Gators’ pass game, led by Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask, it would be a benefit. Florida ranks 109th in rushing offense and only averaged 120.5 yards per game.