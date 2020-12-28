OU football: Three keys for the Sooners to have success against Florida in the Cotton Bowl

Oklahoma’s path for a Cotton Bowl victory may boil to three key factors – production from Rhamondre Stevenson, the offensive line and pass defense.

If all three areas can show success, the Sooners could end the season with an eight-game winning streak and important momentum heading into 2021.

Stevenson’s impact has been evident since his Halloween return.

The senior running back has barreled through opponents over the past six games. Despite missing the first five contests, he still has a season-high 495 yards and six touchdowns for the Sooners.

“Rhamondre is just such a complete back,” center Creed Humphrey said. “He can do everything well. Having a guy like that to be paired up with the younger guys that we had this season, it was a huge deal for us to open up a lot of different things in our offense, I'd say. So it was exciting to get him back, and he's done a great job since he's been back.”

Stevenson was asked about his success in the run game, especially on counters.