OU football: Texas coach Tom Herman has been 'fascinated' by Oklahoma's offense

Herman impressed with Oklahoma's 2020 offense

Texas coach Tom Herman has been impressed with Oklahoma's offense over the past three seasons.

 Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

Texas coach Tom Herman said he’s always been fascinated by Oklahoma’s offense.

While many have focused on OU’s quarterbacks during recent seasons under Lincoln Riley, Herman has been impressed with the team’s use of tight ends and H-backs.

“I go back to the year that they had Mark Andrews and Dimitri Flowers and everybody looks at the quarterback in that offense,” Herman said during his Monday news conference. “It really causes defenses fits when you have to play in a nickel personnel group because of all the space when they do flex out. But you know, the very next snap they can compress in and create a heavy formation that gives you problems as well.”

Herman pointed out Austin Stogner, who can use versatility similar to what Andrews did for the Sooners. Stogner has 11 catches for 174 yards through three games this season.

What’s the biggest key in defending OU’s offense?

“Well they’ve been averaging about 44 points a game for the last four years so I don’t know that if there is anybody’s figured it out just yet,” Herman said. “So no, it’s difficult. It really is but you know we’ve played them well in our three games in the Cotton Bowl defensively and I would expect us to do the same this year.”

