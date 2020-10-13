OU football: T.J. Pledger's big game against Texas like seeing light in a 'dark tunnel'

“It was definitely a surreal moment. I was just thankful that I could showcase my talent on a national scale and really the biggest thing was seeing my family’s reaction after the game,” Pledger said. “It was really a reaction I hadn’t seen from them since high school. It really warmed my heart. To see the people from my hometown, proud of me and everything, it was like a 180 and everything. It felt good, honestly. It exceeded my expectations.”

Pledger’s hard work to gain playing time wasn’t lost on his teammates.

“He’s always been a guy that’s been looking for his opportunity and this year is a perfect opportunity for him,” OU offensive guard Tyrese Robinson said. “I feel like he’s been attacking practice and just his mentality of everything, how he approaches everything. He runs hard, he plays hard and he’s a scrappy, scrappy, scrappy running back. That’s the type of person we need running back there.”

The Sooners (2-2 overall, 1-2 in Big 12) are off until heading to TCU for an 11 a.m. game on Oct. 24.

An offense looking for consistency proved its mettle in the four overtimes against Texas. Now it must continue to grow.