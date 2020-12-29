OU football: Strong 2020 finish brings heavy anticipation for 2021 campaign

ARLINGTON, Texas — Creed Humphrey has been part of some special Oklahoma teams.
When the Sooners advanced to the Rose Bowl in 2017, he was a redshirt freshman. The next two seasons, he was a starter on an OU team that played in two more College Football Playoff semifinal games at the Orange Bowl (2018) and Peach Bowl (2019).
On Wednesday night, the junior will join teammates in battling Florida in the Cotton Bowl. It’s not a CFP contest, but it's an important New Year’s Six game that could set things up for the future.
Humphrey hasn’t made his decision public about returning next season or advancing to the NFL draft. But he didn’t hide his prediction for 2021.
“I think this team is talented enough to win a national championship next year,” Humphrey said.
It’s a bold statement by a team captain who has snapped to Heisman Trophy quarterbacks and played with NFL draft picks on defense.
“Next year will probably be our most complete team that I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” Humphrey said. “So that’s really exciting to see. I think there’s a lot of talent on that roster next year. So I think it stacks up pretty good.”
The Sooners started 1-2 in the 2016 campaign, similar to how the team began this fall. The season-ending win streak created momentum that helped springboard the team into three straight years of CFP appearances.
The big key is who will and won’t return after this season.
On offense, Humphrey and Rhamondre Stevenson will have immediate decisions. Jadon Haselwood is expected to return healthy, while Trejan Bridges’ suspension has been lifted.
Defensively, Nik Bonitto, Ronnie Perkins and Perrion Winfrey will have to decide their next steps. But safety Justin Harrington, injured this season, will be back. Caleb Kelly plans to return for a sixth season.
Jeremiah Hall is an H-back who said Humphrey’s comment is valid.
“We have a lot of guys returning that were a key part of this team on both sides of the ball. And so when you have that many guys returning, especially a key position such as quarterback and most of our offensive guys, most of our defensive guys, that just puts you in a position in terms of experience to be able to go and compete,” Hall said.
“You know, here at the University of Oklahoma, every year, we're talking about competing for a national championship. So that just adds an advantage for us in terms of having guys back, being familiar with this offense, having guys back who have played in big games and are ready for moments like that.”
Defensive back Tre Norwood has seen the defense progress over the past few years, especially under second-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
“From being here my freshman year to now, just seeing the growth, especially with me being on the defensive side of the ball, the growth from my freshman year to now has just been tremendous,” Norwood said. “It's very exciting each and every year because I know it's only going to get better. I'm excited to see what the future holds with this team and this defense.”
The Cotton Bowl experience, as well as the Big 12 Championship game, will be a big benefit for first-year contributors like Spencer Rattler, Woodi Washington and D.J. Graham.
There were other big games that were important building blocks for a college career.
“When you're playing games every year like the Red River rivalry, when you're playing Bedlam, when you're playing in the Big 12 championship, we've already had pretty big games in terms of how much it means to this program,” Hall said. “Some fans may say the Red River rivalry is bigger than a bowl game or vice versa, or some people may like Bedlam more from a fan standpoint.
“Our young guys have already got a taste of what it's like to be on the center stage, be on primetime. I'm pretty sure they're going to carry the same attitude towards this next one. It's a little bit different, but we'll make sure to have them prepared from a veteran standpoint and from a coach's standpoint. I know that for sure.”
There’s been a report by SoonerScoop.com that Kennedy Brooks plans a 2021 return. Stevenson didn’t show his hand about his decision but admitted the running back room would have some key players in place.
“I feel like we'll complement each other pretty good. And as well as the other backs in the room, I don't count any of them out. So whatever I decide to do, it's going to be fun. It's going to be fun whoever I'm around,” Stevenson said.
Rattler will have 11 starts after Wednesday’s game. On Thursday, the quarterback’s aim will be bringing a national championship to Norman.
“We're right there. We've got the players to do it. We've got the coaches to coach it. We've got the mindset, especially going into this next season. I could promise you, it's going to be a great team,” Rattler said. “We've got a chance to do some big things here that haven't been done in a long time. So our goal going into next year, after finishing out this bowl game, is just an attack mindset, have that swagger about us, that energy about us, and just know how we have to prepare and go into each game from start to the finish of the season.
“And we know our goals before the season and our plans to check out those boxes next year.”