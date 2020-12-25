OU football: Spencer Rattler's scrambling ability has Florida's attention

Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler has the attention of Florida’s coaches.
Slowing the quarterback down will be the duty of the Gators in the Cotton Bowl, which will be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside AT&T Stadium.
Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham has been impressed with Rattler’s development from the season-opening game against Missouri State.
“He's a guy that you can tell is getting more comfortable in the system, understanding more about where to throw the ball, where to go with it relative to the formations and what the defense is giving you,” Grantham said.
Rattler has modest rushing numbers compared to Jalen Hurts’ wishbone-type running numbers by a quarterback. Rattler has rushed for 120 yards, while Hurts ran for 1,298 in the 2019 campaign.
Grantham is more impressed with what Rattler can do outside the pocket than trying to pick up hard yards.
“He has the ability to make plays with his feet. He can pull it in the run game. He can extend plays in the pass game to get guys open,” Grantham said. “I think the one thing that we'll have to be conscious of is the word ‘plaster’ this week, meaning that even when you're playing zone, as he continues to scramble, you're going to have to basically match the guy in your area and cover him man-to-man because he really can extend plays for guys to get open, which creates explosives. And he's doing a nice job with their offense.”
OU running back Rhamondre Stevenson also has Grantham’s attention. Stevenson has rushed for a team-high 479 yards despite only playing five games following a suspension.
“When you talk about the running back, dynamic guy, can accelerate, can make guys miss, can create double-digit runs, can find a seam that maybe is not always as big as it needs to be and makes things happen,” Grantham said. “So I think that (Stevenson’s return) obviously helped.”
Linebacker James Houston drew headlines when he said Oklahoma is “not on our level” and “not SEC” but easily lost in the summary were some words of praise.
“Spencer Rattler, he's a nice quarterback, has a good arm, great offense,” Houston said. “He has a couple of weapons to use within the offense. He can use his legs and run as well.
“I think it should be a great challenge for the defense, great challenge for individuals on the defense to see where their talent lines up and how they can compete against some of the best competition in the nation.”
Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Hall has been impressed with Florida’s defense. He says they are in the position that they are in for a reason.
“They're a sound defense. They fly around the ball, and they've got some guys who can play,” Hall said. “At this point in the season, you don't get to where you are by luck or chance, especially under the conditions of COVID. Every week, you've got to go out there and compete.
“When you're talking about the No. 1 team in the nation and Florida and them being able to compete with them as close of a game as that was, that just shows you that they're no team to play around with. So hats off to them for competing this season, but we'll for sure be ready for whatever they throw at us.”