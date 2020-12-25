OU football: Spencer Rattler's scrambling ability has Florida's attention

OU running back Rhamondre Stevenson also has Grantham’s attention. Stevenson has rushed for a team-high 479 yards despite only playing five games following a suspension.

“When you talk about the running back, dynamic guy, can accelerate, can make guys miss, can create double-digit runs, can find a seam that maybe is not always as big as it needs to be and makes things happen,” Grantham said. “So I think that (Stevenson’s return) obviously helped.”

Linebacker James Houston drew headlines when he said Oklahoma is “not on our level” and “not SEC” but easily lost in the summary were some words of praise.

“Spencer Rattler, he's a nice quarterback, has a good arm, great offense,” Houston said. “He has a couple of weapons to use within the offense. He can use his legs and run as well.

“I think it should be a great challenge for the defense, great challenge for individuals on the defense to see where their talent lines up and how they can compete against some of the best competition in the nation.”

Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Hall has been impressed with Florida’s defense. He says they are in the position that they are in for a reason.