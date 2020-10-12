OU football: Special teams come up huge in win over Longhorns

Special teams have been a roller-coaster ride for Oklahoma in 2020.
In two Big 12 losses, a blocked punt (Kansas State) and 85-yard kickoff return (Iowa State) sparked comebacks for OU’s opponents.
On Saturday, the Sooners blocked a punt (David Ugwoegbu), blocked a field goal (Perrion Winfrey) and had an important 36-yard punt return (Marvin Mims) in the team’s 53-45 quadruple-overtime win against Texas.
“(Special teams) were huge in this game,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said during his Big 12 coaches teleconference call on Monday. “We talked a lot about it with our team the night before. There always seems to be some big special teams plays in games like this and that we needed to be the ones making them … the blocked two kicks and to have a monster return was awesome.”
Ugwoegbu was named the Big 12 special teams player of the week.
Consistency will be the key moving forward, Riley said.
“We've given up a couple in the games that we did not win. And those were obviously huge plays in those games,” Riley said about special teams. “We've got a little bit more consistent, but obviously, our good has been really good. But we've gotta be able to eliminate some of the bad football and certainly not give those up. We obviously did a better job of not giving up big plays in this one.”
Kicker Gabe Brkic missed a potential game-winning 31-yard field goal attempt in the third overtime. It was only his second miss in 22 tries during his career.
“I'm not concerned. I've seen how the guy's been hitting the ball in practice, how he hit the ball in kickoff the other day,” Riley said. “That was just a one offer that he missed. I think it'll be a great learning experience for him, that even a guy that's as good as he is and has had as much success as he's had, he's still gotta lock back into those fundamentals on each and every kick.
“Knowing Gabe, he's a competitor. He's a confident kid and he's a tremendous kicker, one of the best I've ever been around so he'll rally, he'll learn from it and he'll be better because of it.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.