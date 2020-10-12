OU football: Special teams come up huge in win over Longhorns

Special teams have been a roller-coaster ride for Oklahoma in 2020.

In two Big 12 losses, a blocked punt (Kansas State) and 85-yard kickoff return (Iowa State) sparked comebacks for OU’s opponents.

On Saturday, the Sooners blocked a punt (David Ugwoegbu), blocked a field goal (Perrion Winfrey) and had an important 36-yard punt return (Marvin Mims) in the team’s 53-45 quadruple-overtime win against Texas.

“(Special teams) were huge in this game,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said during his Big 12 coaches teleconference call on Monday. “We talked a lot about it with our team the night before. There always seems to be some big special teams plays in games like this and that we needed to be the ones making them … the blocked two kicks and to have a monster return was awesome.”

Ugwoegbu was named the Big 12 special teams player of the week.

Consistency will be the key moving forward, Riley said.