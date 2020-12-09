OU football: Sooners intercepting passes at rate not seen since 2015

The Oklahoma defense’s resurgence has been marked by tackles for loss, sacks and points allowed.

Lost in the conversation is the recent ability to register takeaways at a higher level, which was a topic of woe for Sooner Nation heading into this season.

OU has forced eight turnovers in the past four games, including seven interceptions during that span. In 2019, the defense only recorded eight interceptions in 14 games.

It’s a good stretch that the Sooners hope to take into Saturday’s game at West Virginia. Kickoff is 11 a.m. in Morgantown.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch continues to place emphasis on turnovers. He hasn’t wavered from his coaching from day one, showing the players NFL film and what takeaways look like in an effort to emulate that model.

“One of the consistent things you see when you watch NFL film is it’s everything we talk about in terms of straining,” Grinch said. “It so often isn’t the one where the ball is thrown right in the chest.”

Tre Norwood has a team-high three interceptions this season. When listing things that Grinch has brought to the program over the past 23 games, the defensive back listed straining to the ball, playing together, being physical and, of course, takeaways.