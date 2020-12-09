OU football: Sooners intercepting passes at rate not seen since 2015

The Oklahoma defense’s resurgence has been marked by tackles for loss, sacks and points allowed.
Lost in the conversation is the recent ability to register takeaways at a higher level, which was a topic of woe for Sooner Nation heading into this season.
OU has forced eight turnovers in the past four games, including seven interceptions during that span. In 2019, the defense only recorded eight interceptions in 14 games.
It’s a good stretch that the Sooners hope to take into Saturday’s game at West Virginia. Kickoff is 11 a.m. in Morgantown.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch continues to place emphasis on turnovers. He hasn’t wavered from his coaching from day one, showing the players NFL film and what takeaways look like in an effort to emulate that model.
“One of the consistent things you see when you watch NFL film is it’s everything we talk about in terms of straining,” Grinch said. “It so often isn’t the one where the ball is thrown right in the chest.”
Tre Norwood has a team-high three interceptions this season. When listing things that Grinch has brought to the program over the past 23 games, the defensive back listed straining to the ball, playing together, being physical and, of course, takeaways.
“Throughout the years, that mentality is just going to continue to grow, and I feel like that’s the main thing that he’s changed here,” Norwood said. “It’s just a whole culture change that he’s brought with the mentality, the mindset of how we approach each and every day, each and every snap — from play one to the last play of the game.”
Oklahoma has 10 interceptions this year, which are the most it has had in a season since 2015 when the program had 20 picks.
Norwood is quick to compliment the defensive line, which has put pressure on quarterbacks.
“Playing in the secondary, you have to love playing with a d-line like we have,” Norwood said. “Getting pressure on the quarterback which results on him to be off on his throws, to make bad decisions and then that falls on us in the back end to take advantages of those opportunities and make them pay for it.
“I just think as a collective group, like I said the mentality and the backend, just having the d-line getting pressure on the quarterback each and every snap."
Grinch agreed with his player.
“A lot of times it’s the pressure up front that creates an errant throw. It might be a tipped pass like we’ve talked about before,” Grinch said. “The ball comes out a little early and the receiver is not anticipating it. It’s discipline in your eyes. You play a zone coverage and instead of having your head on a swivel and being late to see the ball, it’s having disciplined eyes on the quarterback because on that particular play that’s where you place them.”
Grinch didn’t waste time taking a hard look at his program and said that turnovers currently coming in bunches probably speaks to the team’s inability to produce results in prior games.
“Not a big change (in mentality),” Grinch said. “But certainly it probably highlights our failure to do it prior to that. It’s something where every weekend it’s a critical element to our success.”
