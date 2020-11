OU football: Sooners game at West Virginia postponed, moved to Dec. 12

Video Courtesy of Sooner Sports TV

Oklahoma’s football game at West Virginia, scheduled for Saturday night, has been postponed, the Big 12 Conference announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The game has been rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Morgantown, the league announced via social media.

The Oklahoma football program has temporarily paused organized team activities due to recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, the school announced.

It is the first game that the Sooners have had affected by COVID-19. The season opener against Missouri State was in jeopardy, OU coach Lincoln Riley has said, as was last Saturday’s Bedlam game against Oklahoma State.

Riley said on Tuesday that if he felt his team could play safely, they wanted to play. He then mentioned the first few games where his available players were limited but the team proceeded.

“Couple of those early games this year, we could have not played. You could maybe come back at the end of this year and say, you know what, maybe a result of one of those games would have been different had we not done it,” Riley said. “But I just think the message that sends to your team, and here at OU, nothing to do with me, but all the great players and coaches herein the past. This has been about competitiveness and edge and toughness.