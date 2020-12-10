 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners game at West Virginia canceled
breaking

Oklahoma vs Baylor

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley jogs into the locker room after pregame warmups during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Baylor in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma’s regular season has come to an abrupt halt following the cancellation of Saturday’s game at West Virginia.

The Big 12 has announced that West Virginia is shutting down its football operations for seven days in accordance with Big 12 Conference football game interruption guidelines.

The OU-WVU game was originally to be played on Nov. 28, but COVID-19 issues surrounding the Sooners’ program postponed the contest for two weeks.

Oklahoma had already clinched a berth in the Big 12 Championship game. The Sooners will face Iowa State at 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

OU finishes the regular season with a 7-2 record.

