OU football: Sooners flexing muscle in first quarter to set impressive early tone

“We don't ease into practice. It's stretch and then we're immediately into it,” Grinch said. “For instance, defensively, right after we stretch, we go right to goal line. It's not touch your toes and kind of get loose and 20 minutes into this thing, then we'll get this cranked up.”

Grinch wants his defense prepared for anything. Last Saturday, it was a three-and-out followed by Ugwoegbu’s interception. Last month at Texas Tech, the Sooners gave up an opening-drive touchdown.

“A play’s not going to go your way, a drive, a couple of drives. This is the thing we talk to the guys all about in terms of the only thing promised on game day is adversity,” Grinch said. “You don't know what else is going to happen, but that is going to happen.”

The biggest test, especially after getting off to a comfortable lead early, is maintaining the attack.

It’s impossible to forget fourth-quarter letdowns which led to early season losses against Iowa State and Kansas State.

“Sometimes you have to speak to yourself and everybody battles those things,” cornerback Tre Brown said. “You have to not be complacent. You have to tap into another mode and say we’re doing really well right now and stay focused out there. Let’s remember – we have a game to finish.

“Like Coach Grinch says every time, you don’t win a game in the first, second or third. You win the game in the fourth quarter.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.