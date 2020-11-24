OU football: Sooners flexing muscle in first quarter to set impressive early tone

Oklahoma has wasted little time putting pressure on opponents this season.
The Sooners have outscored opponents 124-17 in the first quarter of football games in 2020. They have scored at least 21 points in three of eight games, most recently in Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State.
How much has that set the tone for contests this season?
“We’ve been able to separate a lot in those early quarters because of the team and because of everybody doing it (offensively and defensively). We have. I give our guys a lot of credit,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said during Tuesday’s Zoom call with reporters. “They come out, and it’s not just emotion. Everybody thinks we play well early in a game it’s ‘I’m fired up.’ Yeah that’s part of it.
"This is pretty high-level college football. Most people are pretty fired up to play games. It comes down to being able to execute early on and we’ve done that at a high level so far. Obviously have a big challenge this week against this group.”
The Sooners will face West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with their eyes set on a return trip to the Big 12 Championship game.
Oklahoma has scored at least 21 first-quarter points against Missouri State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler said the early spurts pay dividends in games.
“That’s a big thing for us. We like to start fast and finish fast,” Rattler said. “The defense definitely helped us these past games. They've been playing at a high level and getting us the ball back in great field position. Special teams as well.
“So it all kind of factors into each other. Our goal on offense is to get out there, be efficient and put up points. I feel like week by week we're getting better and better at that so we've just got to keep improving on that.”
Quite often, the offense draws focus for strong first-quarter starts. But the OU defense deserves just as much credit for the success.
“Just the energy those guys have been playing with,” Riley said. “A lot of times in a game, you’re getting some of the best shots an offense may have or seeing new things, and for us to go play as well as we have and be able to control people early in games has been huge for momentum.”
Against Oklahoma State, David Ugwoegbu’s athletic interception after a pass deflection set the Sooners up at the OSU 20. It set up a touchdown which pushed the OU lead to 21-0 with 6:09 remaining in the first quarter.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch wants his unit to make those immediate impacts. It goes beyond the opening kickoff. It begins during practice week where things happen at a fast pace.
“We don't ease into practice. It's stretch and then we're immediately into it,” Grinch said. “For instance, defensively, right after we stretch, we go right to goal line. It's not touch your toes and kind of get loose and 20 minutes into this thing, then we'll get this cranked up.”
Grinch wants his defense prepared for anything. Last Saturday, it was a three-and-out followed by Ugwoegbu’s interception. Last month at Texas Tech, the Sooners gave up an opening-drive touchdown.
“A play’s not going to go your way, a drive, a couple of drives. This is the thing we talk to the guys all about in terms of the only thing promised on game day is adversity,” Grinch said. “You don't know what else is going to happen, but that is going to happen.”
The biggest test, especially after getting off to a comfortable lead early, is maintaining the attack.
It’s impossible to forget fourth-quarter letdowns which led to early season losses against Iowa State and Kansas State.
“Sometimes you have to speak to yourself and everybody battles those things,” cornerback Tre Brown said. “You have to not be complacent. You have to tap into another mode and say we’re doing really well right now and stay focused out there. Let’s remember – we have a game to finish.
“Like Coach Grinch says every time, you don’t win a game in the first, second or third. You win the game in the fourth quarter.”
