OU football: Sooners face multitude of questions in midst of first regular season losing streak since 1999

There won’t be 90,000 screaming fans, and no state fair outside the stadium gates. It’ll be a create-your-own-atmosphere game for both programs.

For OU, losing to their bitter enemy would be rubbing salt into an already gaping wound from losses to Kansas State and Iowa State.

“We have to learn from these past two games, see what we’ve been doing wrong and work our asses off to fix it this next week,” Humphrey said. “Texas is a tough team, it’s going to be a tough game and we need to come fully prepared for it.

“This week of practice has to be ridiculously good and we have to attack it the right way. We can’t hold our heads down because we’ve lost two in a row. We have to get over that, get back up and go onto the next one. I’m excited to see how this team responds to this.”

Many of OU’s mistakes are correctable, co-captain Pat Fields said. He chose not to focus on the Longhorns, but rather concentrate on fixing his own team’s issues.

“The biggest thing is just focus on ourselves. There’s plays tonight that we got beat, we got out-executed, but the majority of our bad plays came from us beating ourselves, from us missing tackles, from us failing to come away with takeaways or whatever it is,” Fields said. “So I think the biggest thing we need to do is focus on ourselves. Whenever we all focus on ourselves, whenever we’re playing elite football, it looks elite. Teams struggle to move the ball against us. But whenever we fail to execute our job and do the simple things, it looks horrible.”

Eric Bailey 918-581-8391 eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.