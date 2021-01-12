OU football: Sooners continue streak of top 10 finishes in Top 25 poll; Cowboys land at No. 21

Oklahoma ended No. 6 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll released early Tuesday morning.
The Sooners (9-2) finished the season with an eight-game winning streak. They captured their sixth consecutive Big 12 championship and a Cotton Bowl victory over Florida.
It’s the fifth straight season that OU has finished inside the top 10 with Lincoln Riley calling offensive plays. Riley has been the program’s head coach for the past three years.
The top five included national champion Alabama, followed by Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.
The Big 12 was represented by Iowa State (No. 11), Texas (20) and Oklahoma State (21). The league went 5-0 in postseason bowl games this season.
Tulsa received 35 points, which was the 27th-highest total.
Oklahoma’s AP preseason and postseason ranking since Lincoln Riley’s arrival
Year: Preseason, postseason
2020: 5, 6
2019: 4, 7
2018: 7, 4
2017: 7, 3
2016: 3, 5
2015: 19, 5
Oklahoma has appeared in the AP final poll 60 times, which is tied with Ohio State for second behind Michigan.
1. Michigan 61
2. Oklahoma 60
2. Ohio State 60
4. Alabama 58
5. Notre Dame 56
Oklahoma has appeared in the AP final top 5 for the 34th time, which ranks best all-time.
1. Oklahoma 33
2. Ohio State 29
3. Alabama 27
4. Notre Dame 25
5. Texas 20
Oklahoma has appeared in the AP final top 10 for the 44th time, which ranks second only to Alabama.
1. Alabama 45
2. Oklahoma 44
3. Ohio State 40
4. Michigan 38
4. Notre Dame 38
Oklahoma has finished No. 1 in the AP final poll seven times, which ranks third overall.
1. Alabama 12
2. Notre Dame 8
3. Oklahoma 7
4. Miami, Fla. 5
4. Ohio State 5
4. USC 5