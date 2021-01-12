OU football: Sooners continue streak of top 10 finishes in Top 25 poll; Cowboys land at No. 21

Oklahoma ended No. 6 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll released early Tuesday morning.

The Sooners (9-2) finished the season with an eight-game winning streak. They captured their sixth consecutive Big 12 championship and a Cotton Bowl victory over Florida.

It’s the fifth straight season that OU has finished inside the top 10 with Lincoln Riley calling offensive plays. Riley has been the program’s head coach for the past three years.

The top five included national champion Alabama, followed by Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

The Big 12 was represented by Iowa State (No. 11), Texas (20) and Oklahoma State (21). The league went 5-0 in postseason bowl games this season.

Tulsa received 35 points, which was the 27th-highest total.

Oklahoma’s AP preseason and postseason ranking since Lincoln Riley’s arrival

Year: Preseason, postseason

2020: 5, 6

2019: 4, 7