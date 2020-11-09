OU football: Sooners aim to continue momentum following 2020's second bye week

Oklahoma has been dominant in victories over TCU, Texas Tech and Kansas following its first bye week this season.

With three must-win games (Oklahoma State, at West Virginia, Baylor) following the upcoming bye week, can it be replicated to wrap up the regular season?

“If we want to be the team we want to be, it’s going to need to,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said during a Big 12 call with the media. “The last bye week was good, we were able to get some more guys back healthy, some more guys back available to play and we were able to do a pretty good job with COVID during that time so we were able to keep guys on the field, got after it pretty good from a practice standpoint.”

OU built momentum after the four-overtime win versus Texas, Riley said.

“We had a pretty aggressive schedule. Give the players credit, they handled it well and got better throughout the week,” Riley said. “That’s how you always want to handle them. We’ll have another pretty aggressive schedule here for our guys and our expectation will be that we handle it and can really improve during this time.”

