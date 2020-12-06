OU football: Smothering defense continues to carry Sooners during six-game winning streak

Oklahoma’s need for near-perfection execution on offense every game can absorb an off week, which may be a good thing for the football program.
The Sooners’ defense has allowed 14 points or fewer in four of the past five games, including Saturday’s 27-14 victory over Baylor.
It was a challenging week for the defense. Alex Grinch had a false positive test for COVID-19 earlier in the week, which forced the defensive coordinator to lead via Zoom calls and a loudspeaker during practices.
There were also three starters missing from the defense -- Nik Bonitto, Pat Fields and Brendan Radley-Hiles.
The Sooners responded by allowing 288 yards including only 25 rushing yards. They had interceptions from Tre Norwood and D.J. Graham. Isaiah Thomas had 2.5 sacks.
The Sooners were able to capture a victory that vaults them into the Big 12 Championship game against Iowa State on Dec. 19.
Staying focused
Oklahoma didn’t let a 0-2 start in Big 12 play derail any championship hopes.
The Sooners have now won six consecutive games, beginning with a four-overtime thriller over Texas. The other five victories were dominant performances including a strong defensive effort on Saturday.
What does that say about accomplishing their goal of being put in place of winning a sixth consecutive Big 12 crown?
“It says a lot about the culture in this program,” Riley said. “Again, I’m excited. This team’s been able to uphold the fighting spirit that OU football is. That was put in by so many coaches and players before all of us.
“It’s important we continue to push that, do our part here. When you come to OU, that’s just part of the deal. You’re always going to be on a big stage. Expectations are always going to be to win and to win championships, and those things aren’t easy, year in and year out.”
The Sooners have a scheduled game at West Virginia on Saturday, which kicks off at 11 a.m.
While the Big 12 title game is set, there will be no looking ahead to Iowa State.
“We’ll get ready for West Virginia. I’ve seen how they’ve played. You study common opponents even when not playing them. They’re obviously playing very well,” Riley said. “Have a ton of respect for them. The players they have, the coaching staff, all that. They’ve done a great job. But this week will be about West Virginia, and then we’ll get on to that one after that.”
Big day for Barnes
Robert Barnes received a text from Grinch on Monday – he would be moving from linebacker to free safety because of a numbers crunch in the secondary.
Barnes had moved to linebacker in 2020, but he whole-heartedly accepted his new role with little notice. Riley said the team gave Barnes was presented a game ball after the win.
Barnes hasn’t received much playing time in his senior season.
“You got 100 something guys on a roster, and only 11 can be out there at a time. How does that work from a team chemistry standpoint? The only way it does is unselfishness has to be a hallmark of your program,” Grinch said. “It has to be one of those things that is valued just above just about everything else. To Robert’s credit, from starting in some monster games here as a young guy, to doing a lot of great things, to making the change to linebacker, going on scout team all year, busting his tale, gaining the weight, learning new position, all that, then all of a sudden, then you get asked to go back, and didn’t even flinch.
“Just a great example in what we want our program to be all about.”
Barnes had only played in 10 of 22 games in the Grinch era. In his first two seasons, he had nine starts.
Saturday may have been his last home game. What did having a night like that mean?
“It means the world. When you start your career, you don’t know which direction it’s going to take you. You don’t know how it’s going to go exactly,” Barnes said. “It’s definitely been a lot of ups and downs. I’m grateful for nights like these. I’m grateful for serving a wonderful job that, through faith, anything is possible. I’m proud of myself for the perseverance that I’ve instilled and being able to step on that field tonight and kind of step up for my team.”
Offensive headscratcher
The Sooners only gained 264 yards of offense, which is the fewest total in the Lincoln Riley era. OU ended with a season-low 76 rushing yards.
Riley didn’t point his finger at anyone. He used his thumb to blame himself.
“Not very pleased with the way we played. And honestly, I don’t think our guys were coached worth a damn this week, to be completely honest,” Riley said. “Not going to get too much in the weeds with it, but I don’t think us as offensive coaches did a very good job, putting our guys in position to succeed, just the way we set up practice.”
Quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 193 yards, which is his career low as a starter. He said Baylor showed things that weren’t seen on film and complimented them as the best defense he’s faced in 2020.
Riley was asked about the offensive line’s struggles.
“I can’t look at it, say one group was terrible, one group was absolutely the cause,” he said. “But again, in offensive football, if all 11 aren’t doing their job, it shows up. Again, we’re going to look at this, and my disappointment in how we played offensively, you’re not going to go back on it and say, we just really stunk, you’re going to look back and see, we were this close on so many things.
“But when you don’t set the players up to prepare well and do a better job there, it’s hard to overcome that sometimes. So just gotta be better. They gotta get coached better. And our guys gotta step up and respond and execute the play.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.