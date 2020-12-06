OU football: Smothering defense continues to carry Sooners during six-game winning streak

Barnes had moved to linebacker in 2020, but he whole-heartedly accepted his new role with little notice. Riley said the team gave Barnes was presented a game ball after the win.

Barnes hasn’t received much playing time in his senior season.

“You got 100 something guys on a roster, and only 11 can be out there at a time. How does that work from a team chemistry standpoint? The only way it does is unselfishness has to be a hallmark of your program,” Grinch said. “It has to be one of those things that is valued just above just about everything else. To Robert’s credit, from starting in some monster games here as a young guy, to doing a lot of great things, to making the change to linebacker, going on scout team all year, busting his tale, gaining the weight, learning new position, all that, then all of a sudden, then you get asked to go back, and didn’t even flinch.

“Just a great example in what we want our program to be all about.”

Barnes had only played in 10 of 22 games in the Grinch era. In his first two seasons, he had nine starts.

Saturday may have been his last home game. What did having a night like that mean?